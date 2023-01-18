Erie County Legislature boundaries in Antarctica? Error-riddled descriptions of districts yield lawsuit

New boundary lines were drawn for the Erie County Legislature and unanimously approved more than a year ago, but it turns out the legal descriptions for those 11 districts are so riddled with errors that they send some district lines into Antarctica.

Now, Ralph Mohr, the Republican commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections, is suing the Legislature, Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner and County Executive Mark Poloncarz over the incorrect boundaries. He is asking a U.S. District Court judge to declare the previously approved district maps unconstitutional. He also wants the judge to reinstate the earlier Legislature district boundaries, which were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny in 2011.

Mohr said it's impossible to create a map with 11 contiguous districts with some descriptions sending boundaries into Antarctica, the Canadian waters of Lake Erie and Cattaraugus County. In some cases, latitude and longitude lines appear to be transposed, and in other cases, boundary lines that are supposed to intersect actually run parallel to each other, he said.

"It’s impossible for me to be able to draw the lines on that," Mohr said.

The lawsuit's timing comes as all 11 County Legislature seats will be up for election this year. Candidate petitions can begin circulating as early as the end of February. Before that can happen, though, candidates need to know their district boundary lines, and voters need to know what district they live in. That's not possible right now, Mohr said.

Mohr said some residents appear to live in more than one district, while other residents live in no district at all, according to the legal descriptions. Several people contacted by The Buffalo News said they had no idea how the legal definitions for the maps were created.

The lack of transparency and clarity regarding the drawing of Legislature district lines is not a new issue.

In 2021, a bipartisan Advisory Committee on Reapportionment convened to draft new district lines. The new district maps that were drawn received support from the Democratic majority on the committee, but was opposed by all the committee Republicans, who complained that the colored maps were so broad that they showed no boundary details and included no legal, written descriptions.

Those legal descriptions were not produced until close to the time the Erie County Legislature was expected to vote on the new districts. Legislators approved the new boundaries unanimously, with little public fuss over district lines that were described by one political scientist as "an incumbent protection map."

When The Buffalo News inquired about getting more detailed maps that would allow viewers to zoom down to street level boundaries, the response was that no such maps existed. The News later learned that two different mapping software programs were used to generate the new district maps, including Dave's Redistricting and Maptitude. Maptitude also has a legal description report function, which served as the foundation for the legal description presented to the County Legislature, according to Legislature staff.

County legislators, up against a tight deadline, approved the new district boundaries based on what were essentially colored maps on standard-sized paper. Though the legal boundaries were listed, it appears no one tried to validate them before the vote.

"We took the information that was given to us by the experts, and we have two commissioners, Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zeller," Republican Minority Leader John Mills said. "Those are the two people who are supposed to be experts in the process. We just can’t micromanage everybody."

Spokesmen for both the Legislature's Democratic majority and for the Democratic elections commissioner said they had no comment on the matter because they either hadn't yet been officially served with the suit or were named in the suit and wished to delay any comment until later.

Mohr said he had no idea the Legislature was voting on the maps at its December 2021 session. Afterward, he said, he discovered that many of the boundary descriptions were wrong and cited the errors when he attended County Executive Mark Poloncarz's public hearing about the approved redistricting law. Despite voicing his concerns, he said, Poloncarz signed the new district boundaries into law in January 2022.

When asked why he waited so long to raise a legal flag over the district boundaries, Mohr said he was just waiting for the reapportionment committee to correct the legal description errors he had previously brought to the county administration's attention. But now, he said, he can't afford to wait any longer.