Erie County Legislature approves cap on gas tax

Erie County motorists should see a noticeable drop in gas station prices starting June 1.

Erie and Niagara counties to cut local taxes on gas starting June 1 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that after discussions with county legislators, he's putting forth a Legislature resolution that would cap the county's sales taxes so that motorists would not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2 worth.

The County Legislature voted unanimously Thursday to apply sales taxes only to the first $2 of every gallon of gas or diesel fuel purchased at gas stations in the county.

At current prices, that should yield a per-gallon savings of about 11 cents per gallon, according to a county estimate.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county's Office of Consumer Protection will monitor gas stations to ensure they are not pocketing the tax savings.

The gas tax cap is temporary and will run from June through February. The county tax cap follows the state's decision not to charge its sales or excise taxes on gasoline from June 1 until the end of the year. Those state taxes are estimated to account for another 16 cents a gallon in savings.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.