Erie County Legislature approves cap on gas tax

  Updated
gas prices (copy) (copy)

Both Erie County will place a temporary cap on sales taxes collected on gasoline and diesel fuel starting in June. Pictured, Mary Quinn-Stanbro pumps gas at the Kwik Fill station on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo in March. 

 Sharon Cantillon
Erie County motorists should see a noticeable drop in gas station prices starting June 1.

The County Legislature voted unanimously Thursday to apply sales taxes only to the first $2 of every gallon of gas or diesel fuel purchased at gas stations in the county.

At current prices, that should yield a per-gallon savings of about 11 cents per gallon, according to a county estimate.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county's Office of Consumer Protection will monitor gas stations to ensure they are not pocketing the tax savings.

The gas tax cap is temporary and will run from June through February. The county tax cap follows the state's decision not to charge its sales or excise taxes on gasoline from June 1 until the end of the year. Those state taxes are estimated to account for another 16 cents a gallon in savings.

