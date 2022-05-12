Erie County Legislature approves $100 million down payment for Bills stadium construction

With rising interest rates and a bulging surplus, the Erie County Legislature voted unanimously Thursday to set aside $100 million – $25 million more than County Executive Mark Poloncarz requested – as a down payment on its $250 million obligation to help build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Though some Democratic legislators had initially been reluctant to earmark the money, the push by Republican-sponsored legislators to put more cash toward the stadium project proved persuasive.

So did repeated acknowledgement by both the county administration and the County Comptroller's Office that the county could afford to set aside the additional money and still have millions left to roll into county savings.

"I really think the people who benefit the most today are the Erie County taxpayers," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo.

Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, added, "I don't want it to be said that this body cannot work together. Because today, we did work together, and it was for the benefit of the residents of Erie County."

While the county administration preferred to set aside a more conservative amount this year and decide later how much more money to put toward its stadium obligations, no one disputed that it would be financially prudent to allocate more cash toward the project prior to any stadium bonding to reduce the county's borrowing costs.

The amount the county would pay toward $1.4 billion stadium construction, between cash and borrowing, is $250 million. Another $800 million, along with maintenance costs, would be paid by the state.

Based on a preliminary analysis released by the Comptroller's Office, putting down the additional $25 million from surplus cash could save the county at least $42 million over the life of a 30-year loan for the new Bills facility. The figure would likely be higher as interest rates rise.

Question isn't if Erie County will pay $250 million for new Bills stadium, but how While county administrators expect yearly spending for the new stadium to cost less in future years than if the county had continued with its existing lease terms on Highmark Stadium, the county also expects to pay more than it ever has, on an annual basis, on stadium costs over the next couple of years.

In light of the availability of millions in surplus funds, the County Legislature also allocated $8 million more for other legislative spending priorities, including:

• $2 million to the Buffalo Zoo for renovations and upgrades to help the zoo maintain its accreditation

• $1.1 million to make accessibility improvements to the Buffalo History Museum and Tifft Nature Preserve

• $528,000 for more security cameras for the Erie County jails

• $1 million to fund a disparity study that would be overseen by the county's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity Office

The remainder of the $8 million in Legislature amendments is being divvied up among various county legislators for various pet projects in their districts.

That includes all four Republican-supported legislators, most of whom received no individual district spending money during the 2022 budget approval process because of disagreements with the Democratic majority. Each of the four minority caucus legislators received $500,000 to put toward improvement projects in their districts, including allocations to various Boys & Girls Clubs, veterans posts, sports, parks, theater and municipal construction and renovation projects.

Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Tonawanda, who joined the Legislature in January, and Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, also received bumps in spending grants for their districts.

Vinal's funding requests, which were unexpectedly high, resulted in a recess and last-minute flurry of negotiations among legislators. The minority caucus threatened to vote down the deal but finally compromised on Vinal receiving $750,000.

The vote on the budget-balancing amendments came amid deadline pressure for the Legislature to allocate the county's surplus before the county's 2021 books are closed in June.

While Poloncarz had submitted his budget balancing amendment proposal early last month, legislators have spent the last several weeks wrangling over how many millions to put toward the stadium, versus borrowing, how many millions to spend on their own interests, and many millions let flow into the county's savings accounts.

