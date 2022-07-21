Erie County Legislature approves $10.6 million plan to combat drug addiction

The Erie County Legislature Thursday approved spending $10.6 million on salaries and programs to prevent and treat opioid-related addiction.

The money will come from $63.2 million in opioid lawsuit settlement money.

Legislature Democrats said the county needed to swiftly approve the plan to distribute the money.

"Quite frankly, we are in a crisis in Erie County," said Legislator Lisa Chimera, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee. "People are dying every day."

Not everyone, however, approved of how the money will be divided.

Republican-supported legislators said the Legislature should not rush to spend millions without a more careful review of how that money will be spent. They objected to adding county jobs to the Health Department and Probation Department.

"We’re going to create more government jobs that we’re going to have to pay for every year, just blowing up the cost of county government?" said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "It’s shameful."

Brian Bray, assistant to the commissioner for social services, said the new jobs would cost about $1 million a year, with the costs covered by settlement money and other reimbursements.

The county is expected to receive $63.2 million to combat the opioid addiction through 2038. Of that amount, $19.2 million is slated to arrive this year.

The money comes from drug manufacturers and distributors, as well as through a state settlement with drug companies. Three-fourths of the money received this year is restricted to addiction and mental health services, but some of the money will be saved for future years.

The $10.6 million will be spent on:

• Nine positions in the Health Department and Probation Department that were no longer going to be funded by grants.

• Nine new drug treatment-related positions in the departments of Health, Social Services and Probation.

• Anti-addiction and drug treatment campaigns and programs, including those targeting inmates, immigrants and pregnant women.

• Medical and health supplies and lab equipment.

In addition, $6 million will be set aside to fund community-led initiatives. Organizations will have the opportunity to submit proposals to the Opioid Epidemic Task Force.

The county is on track to meet or exceed the number of confirmed overdose deaths from last year. In 2021, there were 286 confirmed overdose deaths. As of early July this year, there have been 170 suspected and confirmed deaths.

Republican-supported legislators said more than $6 million should be put toward community-led initiatives and less should be spent on county jobs.

Legislators on both sides expressed concern that only health agencies that already have contracts with Erie County are being allocated funding up front. Other agencies need to submit proposals to gain settlement money.

For instance, Horizon Health Services is not directly being funded by the administration's plan because Horizon doesn't contract directly with Erie County. Horizon is the only agency in the region that has a community crisis response center for opioid addiction and should not be excluded from funding, its officials say.

The county administration said Horizon remains eligible for the funding through the Opioid Epidemic Task Force. Spectrum Health and Human Services and Evergreen Health also have no direct contracts with the county and would need to submit proposals for future funding through the $6 million grant program.

Administrators said extra funding is being provided to agencies with existing contracts to help them retain employees.

"I'm not in favor of stopping the train of what has been put in place today," said Chairwoman April Baskin.

The minority caucus voted with the majority to spend money on the jobs that were going to lose grant funding, as well as the $6 million for community initiatives, but Republican-supported legislators opposed spending on new county positions.