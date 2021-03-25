Erie County legislators seek clarity on Poloncarz's emergency spending authority

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz might keep his emergency spending authority a while longer but legislators are looking ahead to a time when that authority should come to an end.

In an hourlong discussion Thursday between legislators and the administration's budget and legal officials, legislators wanted to know how much spending authority Poloncarz will have over the new $178 million federal stimulus money coming from the American Rescue Plan this year.

Democratic legislators have said they consider it inappropriate to micromanage the crisis.

But questions about county spending, the impact of federal stimulus money and emergency spending authority drew bipartisan interest at Thursday's Finance and Management Committee.

"It really is one of the best committee meetings that I have attended during my time in the Legislature because it's an important matter," said Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda. "It really is."

Members of the Republican-supported minority caucus have repeatedly pointed out that Poloncarz had unrestricted authority last year to spend up to $160 million in federal stimulus money earmarked toward Covid-19 response efforts, and millions of dollars in contracts went to vendors without any bidding process.