Erie County legislators question the mask mandate approach

Greene asked if there was any effort by the county Health Department to include individuals who have tested positive as being immunized through natural immunity. Burstein said the county doesn't set the rules in that regard. She also said that vaccines provide greater protection against a broader number of Covid-19 variants.

Greene also asked about expanding rapid PCR testing in Erie County since rapid antigen tests tend to be less accurate.

Burstein said it has been difficult for Erie County to get access to a sufficient supply of highly accurate rapid tests, such as molecular and PCR tests. The county has run out of these tests for a couple of weeks before buying a new batch at great cost. The county had been using Abbott's ID NOW rapid molecular test.

"It's a big supply chain issue," she said. "They're expensive. And right now since this is a limited resource, we are offering the rapid PCR testing with ID NOW to students and faculty in schools because we want them to get back to the classroom as soon as possible."

She pointed out that many other local labs and businesses are offering these types of tests, though Erie County offers tests for free.