Erie County legislators question the mask mandate approach

Some Erie County legislators believe there is a better path to getting people to wear masks than having a county executive using his executive powers to force the issue.
But Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county sees signs that the mask mandate is moving residents in the right direction.
If you start with the basics, and look at the history of the medical field, then yes, masking is an effective way to slow spread.
"Every intervention takes a little while to work," she told legislators Thursday, later adding, "There's not just one thing we can do to stop the virus. It's a layered approach."
She also said that getting out a public health message that everyone will accept is very hard. At the same time, while some people may not like the mask mandate, a lot more people are now wearing masks in public because of it, and that's a good thing, she said.
Republican-supported legislators said they support mask wearing and other measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19. But they questioned how big a difference Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz's mask mandate can make.
Poloncarz's executive orders regarding new restrictions can create needless political division and resistance, they said. And it can lead more people to stay home, where the majority of new infections are being spread.
"When they stay home, they're not necessarily getting tested," Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, said Thursday. "They're seeing family. They're seeing friends."
He also pointed out that since Poloncarz's mandate requiring mask wearing in all public spaces has been enacted, Erie County's Covid-19 rates have risen at a faster rate than Monroe County's, a similar urban county, which has no mask mandate.
Amid worsening Covid-19 case numbers, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday defended his mask mandate, suggested a vaccination mandate for restaurants may not be necessary and noted a few positive developments.
"When we tell people that the mask mandates are working, while our positivity rates are going up and neighboring counties aren't to the same extent, I think that creates further distrust and further rebellion from people who are opposed to mandates," he said.
But Burstein pointed to data showing that since the mandate was put in place, Erie County's positive test rate has been slightly lower than the surrounding counties in Western New York.
The effectiveness of masks is supported by medical science and research, she said. She urged everyone to help spread a consistent message about mask and vaccine effectiveness.
Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, asked Burstein about Florida's comparatively low number of positive cases, despite the lack of mandates.
Burstein, similar to other local officials and health experts, pointed to climate differences this time of year. She also cited the likelihood that the virus had already spread through much of Florida months ago, when its Covid-19 rates were high, resulting in more natural immunity among residents.
Greene asked if there was any effort by the county Health Department to include individuals who have tested positive as being immunized through natural immunity. Burstein said the county doesn't set the rules in that regard. She also said that vaccines provide greater protection against a broader number of Covid-19 variants.
Greene also asked about expanding rapid PCR testing in Erie County since rapid antigen tests tend to be less accurate.
Burstein said it has been difficult for Erie County to get access to a sufficient supply of highly accurate rapid tests, such as molecular and PCR tests. The county has run out of these tests for a couple of weeks before buying a new batch at great cost. The county had been using Abbott's ID NOW rapid molecular test.
"It's a big supply chain issue," she said. "They're expensive. And right now since this is a limited resource, we are offering the rapid PCR testing with ID NOW to students and faculty in schools because we want them to get back to the classroom as soon as possible."
She pointed out that many other local labs and businesses are offering these types of tests, though Erie County offers tests for free.
Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, said she was recently at a restaurant where none of the staff was wearing masks and asked about county communication and enforcement of the new rules.
Burstein said health inspectors try not to be heavy-handed when they investigate complaints that a restaurant or bar isn't complying with mask mandates. Educational information has been sent to all restaurants and facilities regulated by the Health Department.
"We're really, really trying to target on education rather than enforcement, and in helping the facilities with complying with public health law," she said.