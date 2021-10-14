Erie County legislators push for public hearings for Bills stadium lease deal

Buffalo Bills stadium lease negotiations a decade ago were largely private affairs between the state, Erie County administration and the team. The county Legislature had no input on the deal before approving it and neither did the public.

This time around, multiple legislators contend, they won't be so willing to approve a stadium lease agreement within a few hours of the giant stadium contract being dropped on them and with no public hearing. That's especially true when the deal may come with a $1.4 billion price tag.

"We, the direct representatives of the people in Erie County, have an obligation to make sure those people feel that there is a public forum where they can be heard," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, at Thursday's Finance and Management Committee.

A resolution sponsored by the Republican-supported minority caucus would require a 90-day period for the Legislature to discuss the proposal after it is submitted by the County Executive's Office. The resolution also calls for three public hearings and advance notice for members of the public to offer their comments and feedback.

The matter was tabled on Thursday, but Lorigo vowed to have it discharged from committee and voted on by the Legislature at its regular session next week.