Erie County legislators expect ugly fight before vote on how to spend stimulus money

The Democratic majority of the Erie County Legislature stands poised to approve County Executive Mark Poloncarz's $123.7 million spending plan Thursday, which would take one of the biggest windfalls in decades and use it to boost a variety of infrastructure and community improvement projects, as well as county payroll.

But the Republican-supported minority caucus is gearing up to wage a battle on the Legislature floor. They will push to sidetrack the county executive's spending plan and replace it with a different plan that they say offers more public input.

That plan appears doomed to fail, due to a lack of votes, but the minority caucus intends to try and embarrass the county administration and the Democratic legislators who support it by arguing that the projects proposed lack both vision and community participation.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo set the stage Wednesday by grilling Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp at a committee meeting about specifics to various proposed projects, many of which ranged in cost from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions.

Swanekamp did not have specific details to many of the projects, which were added at the request of Democratic majority members.