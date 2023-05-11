Erie County legislators Thursday agreed that members of the local Clover Group real estate development firm should face consequences over allegations that it decides where to build senior housing on the basis of race.

Senior housing and apartment development firm to face racial discrimination lawsuits Clover Group, a real estate development firm headquartered in Lancaster, is about to get hit with two federal lawsuits that accuse the firm of deciding where to build senior housing on the basis of race.

But the Republicans and Democrats had different ideas about how to go about it Thursday.

The Buffalo News was the first to report on allegations by a former Clover Group executive and another employee that, as a matter of policy, the company avoids building senior housing in neighborhoods where the Black population exceeds 20%. Clover managers are accused of making coded references to Black people as "Canadians."

The Lancaster-based company has strongly denied the allegations.

Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, and the other three members of the Republican caucus put forth a nonbinding resolution demanding that Clover CEO Michael Joseph be suspended from the board of the Buffalo AKG Museum, formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and from the board of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he serves as chairman. The Republicans urged he be suspended until an independent party investigates the allegations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Republicans pointed out that the Buffalo AKG Museum receives millions of dollars in support from Erie County taxpayers and said both the art museum and Roswell Park should have board members who uphold the "values of fairness and equality."

In response, Democratic legislators said it wasn't appropriate to single out Joseph.

The nonbinding Democratic resolution does not mention Joseph, but instead urges Clover Group to fire the people who were recorded making racist remarks.

The resolution also calls on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to investigate Clover Group, and calls on Clover Group to make a statement against housing discrimination.

Democrats rejected the Republican resolution in a 6-4 vote. The Democratic resolution was unanimously approved.

In August, Clover agreed to pay $7.1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Buffalo's Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) and other fair-housing organizations in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri. Those organizations charged that Clover operated housing that was not accessible for the disabled. In the settlement, Clover agreed to pay for millions of dollars in renovations.

Joseph is a major political contributor to high-profile, local and state Democratic candidates, though not at the County Legislature level.