Erie County legislator 'resigns' to collect pension before being reappointed to same job

Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera sent a letter to the Legislature abruptly resigning from her elected seat on Thursday.
But her absence will not last long; she expects to be reappointed to the same job next week.
New York State retirement system laws prohibit employees on public payrolls from collecting their pensions while they are still on any government payroll. Chimera, a Town of Tonawanda Democrat, worked as a Kenmore-Tonawanda school district teacher for 34 years and retired from teaching last week. But because she is still on the Erie County payroll as a legislator, she can't also collect her teacher's pension.
Her solution: Quit the Legislature for a couple of weeks, then get reappointed to the same job.
"It really is procedural in nature, and it really was the advice of the retirement system," said Chimera, who has spent much of her career working with sixth-grade students with disabilities. "I am choosing to retire as a teacher."
Chimera's actions are legally allowable. The state retirement system requires only that there be at least a full day of job separation from the day a public employee technically quits, then restarts a current job or any other job. By retiring as a teacher and collecting her pension, Chimera may not collect any further pension benefits as a county legislator.
The 3rd District legislator and chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee is running for re-election this fall after serving her first term and faces no serious opposition. The 3rd District includes part of the Town of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, North Buffalo and the Black Rock/Riverside neighborhoods.
Chimera's motives were transparent in the "resignation" letter she submitted to the Legislature.
"Under state requirements, in order to retire from the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District and the New York State Teachers' Retirement System, I have been informed I must 'separate from service' with Erie County for payroll purposes," she wrote. "I intend to seek reappointment to the Legislature following this temporary break in service."
Support Local Journalism
The appointment process for an Erie County legislator typically occurs when a legislator leaves office midterm – such as winning election to higher office. It requires political party committee members from the legislator's district to meet and vote on a recommended replacement, after which legislators vote to appoint the individual to fill the remainder of the former legislator's term.
In this case, Chimera isn't going anywhere. But Democratic Committee members from her district still had to scramble to meet Tuesday night to name her as the recommended appointee to the refill her own seat. The County Legislature Democrats are expected to vote for her reappointment at the Legislature's regular meeting next week.
John Crangle, chairman of the Town of Tonawanda Democratic Committee, said Chimera has a strong reputation in her district and would encounter no problems receiving Democratic Committee support. Chimera served as a member of the Tonawanda Town Board from 2005 to 2019, when she was elected to the Legislature.
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw called Chimera's maneuver to collect her teacher's pension while still serving as a county legislator a "corrupt, double-dipping system."
"This is why taxpayers can’t stand politicians," he said.
The Erie County legislator position pays $42,500 a year and is considered a part-time job. Last year, a Chautauqua County legislator engaged in a similar maneuver to start collecting his pension while continuing to serve in elected office.
According to the Dunkirk Observer, 1st District Legislator Kevin Muldowney, R-Dunkirk, resigned in February of last year, only to be reappointed to the same job the next month.
Muldowney had worked for 32 years as a representative for the 57th State Senate District Office when he decided to retire. However, in order to retire from that office and begin collecting pension benefits, he also needed to temporarily resign from the County Legislature and from his job as a part-time assessor for the Town of Pomfret.
Chimera said it was her understanding that the laws changed recently to require elected officials to resign in order to collect retirement benefits.
"I’m retiring from a fabulous 34-year teaching career and certainly not trying to take advantage of the system," she said. "This is truly something I’ve been advised that I need to do."