Erie County legislator 'resigns' to collect pension before being reappointed to same job

Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera sent a letter to the Legislature abruptly resigning from her elected seat on Thursday.

But her absence will not last long; she expects to be reappointed to the same job next week.

New York State retirement system laws prohibit employees on public payrolls from collecting their pensions while they are still on any government payroll. Chimera, a Town of Tonawanda Democrat, worked as a Kenmore-Tonawanda school district teacher for 34 years and retired from teaching last week. But because she is still on the Erie County payroll as a legislator, she can't also collect her teacher's pension.

Her solution: Quit the Legislature for a couple of weeks, then get reappointed to the same job.

"It really is procedural in nature, and it really was the advice of the retirement system," said Chimera, who has spent much of her career working with sixth-grade students with disabilities. "I am choosing to retire as a teacher."