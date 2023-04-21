Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has several concerns about how the Poloncarz administration recommends allocating $72 million of $96 million in year-end surplus money.

He questions a proposal to spend some of the money on a new ambulance service and another plan to spend more cash and borrow less for some of the county's share of constructing a Buffalo Bills stadium.

At the top of Hardwick's list of concerns is a proposal to spend $2.5 million to begin the process of studying and planning for a new, unified county jail that would replace the two existing ones. Hardwick questions the rush to decide that building a new jail at a potential cost of $100 million or more is necessary, and suggested that the $2.5 million be allowed to roll over into county reserves until a more complete discussion can take place.

"We ought to see what the Legislature is interested in, what their appetite is for a tremendous amount of debt," Hardwick said. "I mean, you're talking about spending a county commitment that could rival what we're going to be spending, in the county share, on the Bills stadium."

He is not alone. Several social justice groups have submitted a letter opposing allocating $2.5 million toward planning for a new jail.

"It's shocking that a decision of this magnitude is not even its own agenda item, but only merits a line item buried on pages six and 20 of a big spending plan full of other topics and priorities," Colleen Kristich, a senior community researcher at Partnership for the Public Good, told legislators Thursday. "I hope you'll all agree that a decision this costly and this significant to the community deserves the full attention of the Legislature."

"It's time to begin the process to build a new, unified jail," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "The Holding Center is a disaster. It's just so old and antiquated."

The $2.5 million allocated in year-end surplus money for a new, unified jail is only the first step in a lengthy process to determine the feasibility and costs associated with constructing a jail. Spending and contracting for that work would still require separate Legislature approval.

In Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address, he described the $2.5 million allocation as earmarked "for site acquisition, engineering and architectural work to plan and build a new, modern Holding Center."

County officials, legislators and community members spent more than two hours Thursday discussing some of the highest profile spending initiatives, including the new jail.

Five members of the community raised concerns about the existing conditions and treatment of inmates and expressed concern about the expense of building a new jail in light of other pressing priorities.

Hardwick, meanwhile, expressed skepticism about any savings resulting from such a move. He pointed out that despite repeated assertions by the Sheriff's Office over time, under previous sheriffs, that more investment in jail operations would result in more efficiencies and cost savings, jail-related costs have generally gone up.

"Past claims by the previous Sheriff's Office of cost savings from a multitude of efficiency proposals have never been borne out in quantifiable reduced costs," he stated in a four-page letter to the Legislature on Poloncarz's surplus spending proposal.

Both Hardwick and Kristich said more conversation should be occurring about how to update and consolidate the existing downtown Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Hardwick recollected that in 2020, the Sheriff's Office had proposed consolidating most lower-risk downtown Holding Center inmates at the Correctional Facility in Alden and leaving only a few detainees and inmates at the downtown facility for those awaiting processing and court appearances, or those in need of greater medical supervision.

That plan, essentially, was scrapped.

Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell told legislators that part of the $2.5 million in surplus funds would be used on a feasibility study to address many of the types of questions being asked by concerned community members who feel as though there isn't enough information to move forward with any decision on a new jail. Many opportunities would remain for legislators and members of the public to offer feedback.

Whether a new jail is necessary, how much it would cost and what viable alternatives exist are still questions that will take time and money to answer, Legislator John Bargnesi said.

"That's all part of this process," he said.

Sheriff John Garcia has long contended that the millions needed to repair, maintain and staff the outdated and inefficient two-jail system the county has now is money that could be better invested in a new facility. He also said better health treatment and access to community programming would be best served by a new facility designed with that mission in mind.

Despite the concerns, the idea of setting aside $2.5 million to study a new jail appears to have support from a majority of legislators.

Some legislators on Thursday had far more questions about plans to spend $4.6 million in start-up costs for a new county ambulance service, which would include an estimated $2 million per year to maintain going forward. The expense could be partially offset by insurance reimbursements.

Few denied the need for more staffing to respond to medical emergencies and transportation services. But Hardwick joined some legislators in asking whether it wouldn't be more prudent to take that money and partner with an existing, professional ambulance service to fill gaps in service.

"When the County's Department of Health last proposed creating a County ambulance service in 2020, it was stopped due to a myriad of issues and concerns," Hardwick noted in his letter.

Hardwick's letter also expressed reluctance to support the plan to allocate another $25 million in cash toward the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium, versus borrowing that money, though the comptroller indicated that he was less concerned about this than the funding for the jail and ambulance service.

He said he would prefer to see more cash roll into the county's reserves, to safeguard against a future recession.