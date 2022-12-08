 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County jail deputies thwart inmate's suicide attempt, sheriff says

Jail deputies on routine rounds interrupted an inmate’s suicide attempt inside the Erie County Holding Center, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The deputies found the inmate with a sheet wrapped around his neck with the other end tied to the cell bars around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. The inmate resisted when the deputies tried to intervene, but they eventually cut the sheet free, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate was evaluated at a hospital and returned to the jail, officials said.

