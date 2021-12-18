Erie County is providing free masks through December for houses of worship

The Erie County Department of Health and Live Well Erie is offering houses of worship to place orders for masks to use at holiday services and provide to their congregations.

This offer is intended to give an added layer of protection against respiratory illness, including Covid-19 and flu during what could be crowded holiday services in coming weeks. It also supports state and county mask mandates for indoor public places at a time when two Covid variants of concern are expected to spread throughout the region.

Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other faith communities countywide can place orders for the free masks using an online form at bit.ly/ECMasks2021.

State announces pop-up vaccine clinics amid Covid-19 case surge The temporary vaccination sites offered locally were among more than 40 across the state announced Saturday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul scheduled to begin right away and operate in the weeks to come.

Houses of worship unable to access the online form can call 858-1928. Remember to leave a message with your name and phone number.

Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the month. Pickup instructions will be provided once the order is placed. Those unable to pick up the order may make other arrangements for delivery.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.