Erie County is providing free masks through December for houses of worship
mask mandate

Customer Tom Ludtka leaves the Lexington Co-Op on Hertel Avenue last month after Erie County re-imposed a mask mandate as cases of Covid-19 began to climb. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The Erie County Department of Health and Live Well Erie is offering houses of worship to place orders for masks to use at holiday services and provide to their congregations.

This offer is intended to give an added layer of protection against respiratory illness, including Covid-19 and flu during what could be crowded holiday services in coming weeks. It also supports state and county mask mandates for indoor public places at a time when two Covid variants of concern are expected to spread throughout the region.

Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other faith communities countywide can place orders for the free masks using an online form at bit.ly/ECMasks2021

Houses of worship unable to access the online form can call 858-1928. Remember to leave a message with your name and phone number.

Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the month. Pickup instructions will be provided once the order is placed. Those unable to pick up the order may make other arrangements for delivery. 

