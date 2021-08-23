Erie County is investing heavily in sewers. And yes, you should care.

When it comes to expensive government projects, certain things are all but guaranteed to stir the ire or the curiosity of the citizenry. Highway repairs. Recreational opportunities. Constructing or razing public buildings.

Passions seem to ebb, however, when the subject is sewer systems.

But because of their importance, Erie County is preparing to spend $32.7 million of its first batch of American Rescue Plan money on county sewer system improvements, more than any other infrastructure spending category. The reason is simple if not paradoxical: The boring old sewers hardly anyone thinks about are a matter of life and death.

"To be blunt, people live longer because of sewers," said Joseph Fiegl, the county's deputy commissioner of sewerage management, in his address to the Erie County Legislature last month. He noted that they are a complex network of pipes, pumping stations and treatment plants that serve as the key to clean water, healthy rivers and lakes, and the elimination of waterborne diseases for many living things, including people.

"Our lakes and our waterways have advanced past their horrible conditions over the last century because of this infrastructure," he said. "Sewers are needed for businesses to develop and to grow."