Erie County inspectors turn away 14 fans from Bills-Texans game; deputies escort 3

Erie County Health Department inspectors once again checked the vaccination status of roughly 1% of fans at Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Houston Texans. But they turned away more people than the week before.

Health inspectors checked the vaccination status of 666 stadium visitors on Sunday, one fewer than the prior week, and refused entry to 14 people for lack of vaccination documentation, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

Last week, the first time that game attendees needed to show proof of at least a single vaccination dose, five people were turned away. The Bills are one of two NFL teams, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are requiring all fans to be vaccinated in order to be granted entry into the stadium.

About 1% of Bills fans referred to secondary review for vaccination proof at Highmark Stadium With tens of thousands of Bills fans trying to enter Highmark Stadium for every home game, how much vaccination vetting occurs?

Of the 14 who were refused entry to Highmark Stadium this past Sunday, three had to be escorted out by sheriff's deputies, Poloncarz said.

The county has the ability to check people's vaccination status, with an individual's permission, against the state vaccination database. That was done for 91 people who received additional vetting.