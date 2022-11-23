Erie County hotline, state emergency operations center shut down

State resources brought in to help with the response to the lake-effect snowstorm began leaving the area Tuesday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office announced.

The state's Emergency Operations Center set up for the storm also began shutting down Tuesday night, the Governor's Office said.

The state deployed almost 500 plows, nearly 100 loaders and more than 1,000 operators and supervisors to both Western New York and the North Country at the height of the storm, Hochul's office said.

State Thruway Authority and Department of Transportation resources are helping with snow removal in Buffalo and Lackawanna.

Additionally, Erie County has shut down the temporary emergency telephone hotline used to coordinate transportation for critical medical needs.

The line, set up for the snowstorm, was deactivated as of 7 a.m. today.

"With the end of all travel bans and the stand down of the Emergency Operations Center, this public line will no longer be needed," a spokesman for the Erie County Executive's Office said in a news release.

People who needed transportation for medical treatments like dialysis and chemotherapy, and to obtain prescription medications, were encouraged to use the hotline.