Erie County hosting public forums on community development needs

Erie County will hold public forums this week to get community input in determining the needs and priorities of low- and moderate-income residents, elderly residents and those with disabilities who live in 34 mostly outlying municipalities – not including the City of Buffalo or four of its major first-ring suburbs.

The county Department of Environment & Planning is preparing its 2023 community development application to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, and is focusing on the communities that comprise the Erie County Community Development Block Grant Consortium. That group does not include Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg or Tonawanda, nor any villages within those towns.

“These public forums are designed to give residents the opportunity to advocate for what is important to them,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

The forums, covering topics ranging from affordable housing to transportation and jobs, are slated for:

7 p.m. Monday at the Town of Boston Community Room, 8500 Boston State Road.

7 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Tonawanda Court Room, 200 Niagara St.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.