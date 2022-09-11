 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erie County hosting public forums on community development needs

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Poloncarz

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County will hold public forums this week to get community input in determining the needs and priorities of low- and moderate-income residents, elderly residents and those with disabilities who live in 34 mostly outlying municipalities – not including the City of Buffalo or four of its major first-ring suburbs.

The county Department of Environment & Planning is preparing its 2023 community development application to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, and is focusing on the communities that comprise the Erie County Community Development Block Grant Consortium. That group does not include Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg or Tonawanda, nor any villages within those towns.

“These public forums are designed to give residents the opportunity to advocate for what is important to them,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

People are also reading…

The forums, covering topics ranging from affordable housing to transportation and jobs, are slated for:

  • 7 p.m. Monday at the Town of Boston Community Room, 8500 Boston State Road.
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Tonawanda Court Room, 200 Niagara St.
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.
0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News