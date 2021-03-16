Erie County hospitalizations and Covid-19 rates no longer falling

The Western New York region's Covid-19 positive test rates and hospitalization levels had been steadily falling since mid-January.
But over the past week or so, that downhill slope has leveled off, even risen slightly.
Erie County, the region's population center, has had five days in row of Covid-19 hospitalizations ranging from 132 to 133 patients, bucking the trend of gradual hospitalization declines earlier in the month. The greater region shows a similar hospitalization pattern.
Meanwhile, the county's weekly positive test rate has hovered between 3.5% and 3.6% for the past three weeks. Technically, fewer people are testing positive, but the number of residents getting tested has also fallen by more than 6,900 residents over the past two weeks, leading county leaders to worry that there are more Covid-19 infections than just those confirmed by testing.
"We are concerned," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. "As Dr. Burstein noted, we actually believe there are more new cases of Covid-19 in our community than we're actually confirming because not everyone's getting tested."
Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said that county contact-tracers have seen more outbreaks in businesses of all types, including daycare centers, restaurants, salons and offices. The Health Department also put out a news release stating that at one work site, 40% of employees had tested positive for Covid-19 within three weeks.
Burstein urged businesses to require mask-wearing in workplaces and close off work areas where people tend to gather, such as lunch rooms. She and Poloncarz also strongly recommended that those who believe they are positive for Covid-19 get tested. Testing is critical to identifying close contacts that could help curb the spread of the virus, Burstein said.
Poloncarz also pointed out that the average age of Covid-19-related death for residents has been falling since January, as more older residents, particularly in nursing homes, have been getting vaccinated. The average age of death was 81 in January, but fell to 76 in February and has so far dropped to age 74 for March.
Whites have been dying at a disproportionately high rate, compared with their percentage of the county population, unlike other racial groups. Over the past year, 82.5% of the residents dying of a Covid-19-related illness have been white, though they constitute 80.6% of the county population, Poloncarz said.
There is no similar overrepresentation of deaths in any other racial category.
So far, county officials reported, 23.6% of the county's population has received at least a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 12.8% have received a second dose.