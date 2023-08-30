A man was hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center after an apparent suicide attempt Friday at the Erie County Holding Center where he was being held, Erie County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

The inmate, whose name was not released because of medical privacy reasons, had attempted to hang himself in a cell, Undersheriff Bill Cooley said. He had also made efforts to secure the door, Cooley added.

Jail staff responded within two minutes of the attempt and rendered care.

Correctional health staff, Buffalo firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew also responded. The ambulance took the man to ECMC, where he remains hospitalized.

The suicide attempt marks the second at either jail facility in Erie County this year. There have been no suicides in 2023, Cooley said.

The sheriff's office reported the Friday incident to the State Commission of Correction which reviews such cases, he said.