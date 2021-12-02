Erie County Holding Center inmate dies after suffering 'medical event'

A 58-year-old Erie County Holding Center inmate found unresponsive in his housing unit Tuesday after suffering a "medical event" was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The inmate was identified as James Ellis, who was being held on local charges and parole violations. Efforts to revive him were conducted by holding center staff before he was transferred by ambulance to the hospital at 8:37 p.m., according to Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

Ellis was observed to be alert during an 8:15 p.m. "supervisory tour" of the unit, Howard said. But at 8:26 p.m., a Division of Correctional Health medical staffer and deputy arrived for a scheduled medical visit to the unit and observed Ellis in an unresponsive state, the sheriff said. CPR and other first aid was performed on Ellis at the holding center, Howard said.

The cause of Ellis' death has not been released and the results of an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office are pending.

In addition to its own investigation of the death, the Sheriff's Office said it has filed the required reports with the New York State Commission of Correction, the State Attorney General's Office and the federal Department of Justice.

Ellis is the 32nd Erie County inmate to die during Howard's 16 years as sheriff.

