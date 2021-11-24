Erie County hits record in new Covid cases; stricter measures may be coming

"If these rates continue we will get into an uncontrolled phase that we may not be able to control and stop the further spread unless we have some serious actions taken, including shutdowns, and nobody wants to do it," Poloncarz said.

"I have no interest in doing that. But these numbers are just bonkers, they're just ridiculous," he said.

The county executive also sounded off against other county leaders in Western New York "for acting reckless by not implementing appropriate standards."

He noted Covid-19 rates in some counties are worse than in Erie County.

"If they want to talk about their freedom, they can have their freedom to die and let their constituents die, but I think it is reckless, whether it is Allegany, Genesee, Niagara or Wyoming. They should be acting to protect their public," Poloncarz said.

"If it costs me politically and people want to vote me out of office in the next election, so be it," he said. "I can hold my head high high knowing I did the right thing."