Erie County hits record for daily Covid cases, filling hospitals

"This is what is driving our problems," Poloncarz said. "There is one out of four adults who have not received a single dose, and some of them are very proud that they haven't. Well, they are the ones who are driving this problem."

Poloncarz hopes people will keep the numbers of unvaccinated in mind when they're in social situations.

"When you are in a room with 40 adults, 10 of them, in all likelihood, on average, probably haven't gotten even a single dose," he warned.

Poloncarz also noted that three-quarters of all deaths since July 1 were persons under the age of 80 and not fully vaccinated. In addition, 64% of all fully vaccinated people who died since July 1 were 80 and older.

"If you are unvaccinated, your odds of dying are so much higher, and we are losing people in the prime of their life because they were not vaccinated," he said.

He said he will revisit his mask mandate on Dec. 13 and hopes he won't have to implement tougher requirements. A decision to do so, he said, would be made only after consultation with the county Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, hospitals, business leaders and others.