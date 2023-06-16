Erie County leaders trying to get the message out in December about the dangers of the coming blizzard learned lessons the hard way.

Primary among them is that the word "blizzard" or even "once-in-a-generation blizzard" doesn't mean much to weather-hardened Western New Yorkers. Despite officials taking to social media about the life-threatening risks of the Christmas week blizzard and holding daily updates, 46 county residents died. Many died of exposure or were stranded in their cars.

So Erie County wants to find a way to rate blizzards and communicate that rating to the public effectively, in a way everyone can understand. The county is poised to spend $350,000 over 18 months to accomplish this with help from the State University at Albany, home of the Center for Excellence for Weather and Climate Analytics.

Local officials and university researchers hope the development of a blizzard rating scale is something that would be further tweaked and adopted statewide or even farther.

"We believe if there was a scale, such as a hurricane scale or a scale similar to tornadoes, that it would certainly send a message to the public that this storm that is upcoming is significant and can kill you," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Right now, there is no blizzard rating scale. A winter storm is called a blizzard if it features a large amount of snow, sustained winds of more than 35 mph and visibility of less than a quarter mile for at least three hours. While there have been multiple blizzards during Poloncarz's time as county executive, few recollect most of them because they were relatively short-lived.

None matched the December blizzard where there were sustained winds of more than 60 mph and less than 10 feet of visibility for three days, Poloncarz said.

Hurricanes have the five-category Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Tornadoes have the five-level Enhanced Fujita Scale. Earthquakes have seismic magnitude scales.

But because snowstorms are much less likely to do the same kind of catastrophic damage, the same international standards don't exist for snow events. In fact, only recently has a five-level severity index been established by the National Weather Service for winter storms, with labels ranging from "minor" to "extreme."

It's hard to rate winter storms or set a national standard for how it will impact a community because snow affects communities in different ways.

"Two feet of snow in Western New York is nothing. Two inches of snow in Washington, D.C., is paralyzing," said Daniel Neaverth, commissioner of the county's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Even within Erie County, a pile of snow in a suburban or rural area won't affect residents the same as the same pile falling in a congested, low-income city neighborhood, he said.

The winter storm severity index tries to account for how disruptive a storm is to a community. But because of the highly destructive and sustained factors associated with blizzards, county officials said, blizzards should have their own severity scale.

Poloncarz said his administration has spanned four or five winter storms considered "blizzards." With climate change promoting more severe weather, he anticipates more blizzardlike weather in the future.

By contracting with the University at Albany, the county hopes to develop a rating system that can be used by local governments to make better decisions about storm preparedness and response. The university would be responsible for not only developing a matrix that can be used to identify severity and impact of a blizzard on the region, but coming up with a better way to communicate with the public about severe blizzard conditions.

Nick Bassill, University at Albany meteorologist and researcher, said that before he got involved with this county project, he recalled the county executive talking about the concept in the aftermath of the December blizzard. At the time, he said, he thought that idea of developing a rating system was intriguing but challenging.

"We don't have anything exactly like that for winter storms, or other types of storms, and yet we're asked about that all the time," he said.

Bassill, who typically handles weather-related troubleshooting work for private companies as part of the University at Albany's Center for Excellence for Weather and Climate Analytics, said he thinks the current winter storm ranking system can be fine-tuned to apply to blizzards. But it needs to be adjusted to consider things that the winter storm rating system doesn't.

That includes things like how long the blizzard is expected to last and how many people would likely be affected. The current winter storm severity index only looks at a snapshot in time, he said.

Dana Tobin, the National Weather Service researcher who worked on the development of the winter storm severity index, also will be working on this project for Erie County. Another researcher with the the University at Albany's College of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity will work on the county's public communication strategy.

For instance, the researchers may determine when it would be appropriate for the county to use the Emergency Alert System, which would send a message out over TV, radio and to mobile phones about the immediate danger to people, county leaders said.

It's unlikely that the University at Albany will have a rating system ready to roll out this winter, but Bassill said he expects it will be in place by the next winter and that those results can be further adjusted over the duration of the contract.

"I hope this is successful for Erie County," Bassill said, "because if it is, there's no reason that success couldn't be built upon for other counties in New York or beyond."