The Erie County Department of Health has announced that it will no longer give monthly updates on Covid-19 data. Information for April, which is available online, will be the last monthly report.

The Health Department confirmed 1,096 Covid-19 cases in April, down from 3,080 cases in March. The figures do not include at-home tests. There were 15 deaths in April, compared with 36 the previous month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The announcement noted that the updates are being dropped due to the changing status of the response to the virus. The Covid-19 national emergency ended April 10, and the nationwide public health emergency is due to expire Thursday.

The Health Department and its Office of Epidemiology began issuing weekly updates on Covid-19 in March 2020. Weekly updates were discontinued after the week ending Dec. 17, 2022, and were replaced by monthly reports in January.

The announcement said the Health Department will keep monitoring trends in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and presence of the virus in wastewater. Updates on vaccines and prevention measures also will continue to be provided.

Daily and weekly Covid-19 data are still available through the State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the announcement noted.