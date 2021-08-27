Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases

The Erie County health commissioner Friday expressed alarm about rising Covid-19 cases in the county.
During a virtual interactive meeting with reporters, Dr. Gale Burstein said case numbers should be lower considering the wide availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and the fact that we are still in the warm weather season.
What is different today, as compared to a year ago, Burstein said is that the Covid-19 vaccine has been available since the beginning of December 2020.
"What's also different today is we have much higher numbers just in terms of Covid-19 cases and people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19," Burstein said.
"So, we're really not in a great place with Covid-19, and we're really worried, because it's the summer and SARS-CoV-2 is a seasonal virus. We should be seeing low numbers right now, just like we did last year, and we're seeing very high numbers right now," she added.
Burstein also noted that the fall school semester has yet to begin and the numbers are already very high.
"So we can only assume that if we don't do something now, our numbers are going to become much worse this fall, starting when school starts and even progressing higher like they did last year when it starts to get cold," Burstein said.
She said there are easy steps that everybody can take in the community to keep the Covid-19 numbers down.
"We want to keep people out of the hospital. We want to keep kids in school, in the classrooms to learn, and we want to keep everybody safe and healthy and reduce transmission," Burstein said.
"There are non-pharmaceutical interventions that are easy for everybody to do that will keep our numbers down," she added.
That includes masking, first and foremost.
"It's very easy to mask, and that protects you and it protects the people around you," Burstein said.
She advised wearing a well-fitted mask while indoors and while outdoors in crowded spaces, whether or not one is vaccinated.
"Also, physical distancing is also very powerful to prevent transmission. So make sure you put 6 feet of distance between yourself and the people around you who do not live in your household. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, such as our seniors, people who are immunocompromised and pregnant women," Burstein said.
Burstein also advised avoiding large events, if possible.
"Also, try to go to places where there is good ventilation," she said.
Good ventilation is key in helping to reduce the rise in Covid-19 cases. Burstein also advised cracking open a window, even a little bit, if possible, when riding public transportation.
"Diagnostic testing is also very important. People need to known their status. If they have any unusual physical symptoms. People really need to be aware and self-monitor, even if they have mild cold symptoms," said Burstein.
The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is also a great contributor to the increase in cases.
Meanwhile, the county Health Department is advising residents to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are evidence based, Burstein said.