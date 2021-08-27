Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases

The Erie County health commissioner Friday expressed alarm about rising Covid-19 cases in the county.

During a virtual interactive meeting with reporters, Dr. Gale Burstein said case numbers should be lower considering the wide availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and the fact that we are still in the warm weather season.

What is different today, as compared to a year ago, Burstein said is that the Covid-19 vaccine has been available since the beginning of December 2020.

"What's also different today is we have much higher numbers just in terms of Covid-19 cases and people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19," Burstein said.

"So, we're really not in a great place with Covid-19, and we're really worried, because it's the summer and SARS-CoV-2 is a seasonal virus. We should be seeing low numbers right now, just like we did last year, and we're seeing very high numbers right now," she added.

Burstein also noted that the fall school semester has yet to begin and the numbers are already very high.

"So we can only assume that if we don't do something now, our numbers are going to become much worse this fall, starting when school starts and even progressing higher like they did last year when it starts to get cold," Burstein said.