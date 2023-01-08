 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County has two winners in Saturday's Powerball drawing

Winning tickets worth $1 million and $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing were sold at stores in Erie County, New York Lottery officials reported.

A million-dollar winner was purchased at Shop 'n Save, 10 Buffalo St., Gowanda. It had all the winning numbers, 35, 36, 44, 45 and 67, but did not have the Powerball number, 14.

The $50,000 winner, one of four in the state, was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 690 North French Road, Amherst. The others were sold in Franklin Square, Poughkeepsie and the Bronx. They matched four of the five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Winning numbers in the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

