Erie County has Take 5 winner for second night in a row

For the second night in a row Sunday, a winning ticket for the Take 5 drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Erie County, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket for Sunday evening's drawing, worth $31,594.50, was sold at the E Z Mart, 4535 Broadway, Depew. It matched all five numbers drawn – 8, 16, 17, 26 and 34.

One of two winning tickets statewide for Saturday evening's drawing, worth $18,960.50, was sold at the Speedway shop at 1810 Maple Road, Amherst.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers. In Sunday evening's drawing, 87 players matched four numbers and won $544.50 apiece.