A Grand Island man suspected of drug dealing was charged with 13 felonies and six misdemeanors over the weekend after a search of his home yielded a cache of weapons and stash of illegal drugs, officials from the Erie County Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices announced Monday.

The Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit began an investigation of Anson Whitted, 42, in 2021, after deputies received anonymous complaints about his drug dealing throughout the county.

Whitted was stopped while driving near the Niagara Street exit on the Niagara Thruway on Friday after leaving his home at Carl and Blackmon roads. He tried to discard 8 ounces of cocaine and fentanyl in the back seat of the police cruiser as deputies drove him to the Grand Island substation, county prosecutors said.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at his residence in the presence of a "very aggressive" pit bull, and reported finding two stolen illegal assault rifles, three handguns and various narcotics.

State Supreme Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres signed a search warrant authorizing a search of Whitted, his vehicle and residence before his arrest last week.

"We are confident that Mr. Whitted is going to be removed from the streets for a significant period of time to keep this community safe," First Deputy District Attorney Michael Keane said during a press conference in which the seized items were displayed.

The most significant of charges Whitted faces are an A1 felony count of cocaine possession, which carries a minimum of 15 years to life, and a felony count of criminal possession of five or more firearms, as well as four individual criminal weapons counts. He also was charged with three other felony drug possession counts and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

A search of the house led to the recovery of two assault rifles, including an AK and an AR-15, which were found to have been stolen in Garfield Heights, Ohio, sheriff's officials said.

Three handguns – including a .40-caliber Glock outfitted with a switch that effectively turns it into a machine gun – were recovered at Whitted's home. The others were a 9-mm Glock and a .45-caliber pistol, investigators said.

Sheriff's officials said they believe the guns – all loaded when seized – were used to protect Whitted's drug business.

Additionally, approximately 50 grams of cocaine and fentanyl baggies were found in a shoe box, as well as a half kilo of cocaine and crack combination and roughly $5,000 in cash, investigators said.

Whitted was convicted in March 2001 of first-degree assault; he was convicted in 2008 for criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance, serving six years in state prison, state corrections records show.

Sheriff John Garcia noted that there were more overdose deaths last year than homicides and shootings.

"We need the New York State Legislature to step up and come up with a penial law code that will make fentanyl illegal and all the other analogues," Garcia said. "For those that are serving this poison out, I think you're killing people, I think it's murder. We will continue to fight and go after these people peddling this poison in all communities."

Investigators said Whitted was driving with a woman and 2-year-old child at the time of his arrest.

He also was charged on a felony count of concealing physical evidence, four other misdemeanor drug-related counts and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation continues as Whitted is being held in the Erie County Holding Center, investigators said.

Two other county offices – Child Protective Services and Crime and Analysis Center – have helped the Sheriff's and DA's offices with the investigation.