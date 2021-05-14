Erie County, Flying Bison partner to release bicentennial brew

Members of the EC200 planning committee clinked beer-filled glasses and drank to the new brew. When one of the members exclaimed the beer was good, Flying Bison founder Tim Herzog said, "Don't say it like you're surprised."

The Pilsener was chosen as a good option for the summer season. Aside from being available at the Flying Bison taproom on Seneca Street in Buffalo, the beer will also soon be distributed to Wegmans and Consumers Beverages, which were the first to express interest in stocking the beer, Herzog said.

Flying Bison will be partnering with the Erie County Departments of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to offer the beer at pop-up beer garden events at various county parks through the summer.

Brown is accepting a six-pack of the new EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener for the Buffalo History Museum, which will be opening a special EC200 exhibit called "Continuum" in October.

Other bicentennial events will also continue until April of next year.

The county is soon expected to announce a new Erie County Heritage Passport, which is similar to the Erie County Parks Passport. It offers a page to get stamped for every history museum and historical society visited across Erie County. The passports will be made available at local libraries.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.