Erie County, Flying Bison partner to release bicentennial brew

With several whacks of a giant mallet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tapped the first keg of Erie County's new official beer – the EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener.
Cheers went up on Friday as a small fountain of beer streamed upward, and the founder of Flying Bison Brewing Company started handing out the pint glasses, which featured Erie County's bicentennial logo on one side and the Flying Bison logo on the other.
The deep yellow brew marks the latest in a string of announcements, special events and celebrations to honor the 200th anniversary of the founding of Erie County. The county partnered with Flying Bison to produce its new signature beer, which honors the county's strong park system.
Some of the hops included in the brew came from Eden.
New York State officially recognized Erie County on April 2, 1821.
Erie County used to be part of Niagara County until the population grew so much that Niagara County was split, and the land south of Tonawanda Creek became a county of its own.
The new beer honors a long brewing history in Erie County. County historian Douglas Kohler said Buffalo has been home to roughly 140 breweries over time. At the county's brewing peak, 38 active breweries were operating at the same time during the 1870s. Melissa N. Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum, said Friday that at one time, Erie County's grain elevators stored a third of the nation's barley supply.
Members of the EC200 planning committee clinked beer-filled glasses and drank to the new brew. When one of the members exclaimed the beer was good, Flying Bison founder Tim Herzog said, "Don't say it like you're surprised."
The Pilsener was chosen as a good option for the summer season. Aside from being available at the Flying Bison taproom on Seneca Street in Buffalo, the beer will also soon be distributed to Wegmans and Consumers Beverages, which were the first to express interest in stocking the beer, Herzog said.
Flying Bison will be partnering with the Erie County Departments of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to offer the beer at pop-up beer garden events at various county parks through the summer.
Brown is accepting a six-pack of the new EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener for the Buffalo History Museum, which will be opening a special EC200 exhibit called "Continuum" in October.
Other bicentennial events will also continue until April of next year.
The county is soon expected to announce a new Erie County Heritage Passport, which is similar to the Erie County Parks Passport. It offers a page to get stamped for every history museum and historical society visited across Erie County. The passports will be made available at local libraries.