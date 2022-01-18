Erie County fines Williamsville over village's refusal to enforce mask mandate

One way or another, Williamsville is going to pay for violating the mask mandate imposed by Erie County and New York state.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Tuesday during his weekly news briefing that the village is the only local government to be formally sanctioned and fined $300 by the Erie County Health Department for actively and repeatedly flouting the mask-wearing rules.

"They have ... through repeated violations created an unsafe environment by having a public meeting where the public is invited, and the village mayor is not wearing a mask, as well as others," Poloncarz said.

The fine came to light after Poloncarz was asked about a village announcement via email that it had scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday to "approve the hire of outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter with the Erie County Department of Health." The village's attorney, Charles Grieco, has a conflict of interest because his firm does legal work for the county, said Keaton DePriest, the village director of community development.