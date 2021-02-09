Erie County felon accused of one-man crime spree across six counties

Then, at night on Jan. 29, a Genesee County sheriff's deputy familiar with Fuhr spotted his vehicle in Batavia, said Chief Deputy Brian Frieday. Fuhr was wanted for pending charges but had eluded capture in recent weeks and again that night as he drove on Route 33 into Erie County.

But troopers followed Fuhr on Genesee Street in Alden and Transit Road in Lancaster before terminating their pursuit as he drove at a high rate of speed onto the Thruway, where he finally pulled over, State Police said.

Frieday said he hopes Fuhr isn't granted a plea deal that leniently addresses all of the charges.

"Multiple times he has put the public at risk – he has put deputies, he's put officers at risk – by his actions in a motor vehicle," Frieday said.

He was arraigned on pending felony charges in Warsaw Village Court, where O'Geen argued for bail, and jailed on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

"Incredibly this is what it took to just ask for the bail on an individual who clearly was trying to evade and flee from police and the courts," O'Geen said.

O'Geen and Kelly said it appears, given the nature of many of the charges, Fuhr has a substance abuse problem.