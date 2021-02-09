Erie County felon accused of one-man crime spree across six counties

When troopers finally caught up with Patrick T. Fuhr in late January on the Thruway and took him into custody, it concluded what authorities describe as a one-man frenzy of dangerous driving and reckless behavior spanning five months and six counties.
Fuhr, 61, faces scores of drug-related criminal charges and traffic violations that date to August and cover Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Monroe and Livingston counties.
Fuhr was arrested, arraigned and released on bail regularly since the fall, frustrating police and prosecutors who say he's a menace on the region's roads. His felony record dates back at least a dozen years and his driver's license was suspended or revoked 13 times as of November.
"It was my position in this case that public safety was in jeopardy in all of Western New York and I did everything I could to get him in front of a judge before someone got hurt," Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen said of Fuhr, who is now in the County Jail.
Marshall Kelly, the assistant Wyoming County public defender who represents Fuhr on charges in Wyoming and Livingston counties, emphasized his client is innocent until proven guilty.
Kelly said he understands Fuhr has a disability and he doesn't believe his client is employed currently. Police agencies have reported Fuhr lives in Kenmore or Cheektowaga but Kelly said his client doesn't have a fixed address.
"I know he stays with friends and family and some of them live in Erie County," Kelly said.
Fuhr's legal woes date at least to July 2008 when, according to Buffalo News archives, he was arrested twice within a span of several days.
In Erie County, State Police said Fuhr, then 49 from Franklinville, had used a fake ID to pose as a state courts officer to illegally obtain 22 rental cars. In Franklinville, village police say Fuhr tried to use an ID produced on a home computer to win leniency from the officer who responded after Fuhr crashed into a house.
He more recently had a December 2019 driving while ability impaired conviction, according to police records.
In August, Fuhr was arrested for shoplifting a blender, speaker, luggage and other items from a Walmart in suburban Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Fuhr pleaded guilty to petit larceny and is set to be sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail.
But Fuhr's alleged criminal conduct ramped up in November, according to arrest reports and interviews. The Batavia Daily News first reported on Fuhr's recent spree of charges.
A Livingston County sheriff's deputy found Fuhr asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of Route 408 at about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 16, according to the Sheriff's Office. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of DWAI by drugs. Fuhr also had drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine on him.
A Livingston County Court judge the next day released him without bail per the state's bail laws.
Five days later, Fuhr was arrested on a slew of charges and traffic violations, including DWAI, after Wyoming County deputies say he drove off Route 20A in Perry and down an embankment. The 1995 Mercury Villager minivan was unregistered and had no license plates, said sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Bryant.
Fuhr, according to Bryant, admitted the white rocks deputies found in vials were crack cocaine. Later that day, Wyoming County Jail staff found another vial of suspected cocaine while they searched him.
"This guy seems like he's making a plethora of bad choices," he said.
On Nov. 27, O'Geen said, a Wyoming County judge released Fuhr as required under the bail law.
Two weeks later, on Dec. 13, State Police reported they responded to a one-vehicle, rollover accident on Route 305 in Cuba and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Depew five days earlier. Fuhr, the operator, was charged in that incident as well.
Then, at night on Jan. 29, a Genesee County sheriff's deputy familiar with Fuhr spotted his vehicle in Batavia, said Chief Deputy Brian Frieday. Fuhr was wanted for pending charges but had eluded capture in recent weeks and again that night as he drove on Route 33 into Erie County.
But troopers followed Fuhr on Genesee Street in Alden and Transit Road in Lancaster before terminating their pursuit as he drove at a high rate of speed onto the Thruway, where he finally pulled over, State Police said.
Frieday said he hopes Fuhr isn't granted a plea deal that leniently addresses all of the charges.
"Multiple times he has put the public at risk – he has put deputies, he's put officers at risk – by his actions in a motor vehicle," Frieday said.
He was arraigned on pending felony charges in Warsaw Village Court, where O'Geen argued for bail, and jailed on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
"Incredibly this is what it took to just ask for the bail on an individual who clearly was trying to evade and flee from police and the courts," O'Geen said.
O'Geen and Kelly said it appears, given the nature of many of the charges, Fuhr has a substance abuse problem.
Kelly, in fact, said prior to state bail reform, someone in Fuhr's situation would have been jailed sooner and started receiving care for an addiction sooner.