Erie County falls for scam that misdirects $108,000 contractor payment

Erie County got duped into making a $108,000 payment in August to an individual masquerading as a billing administrator for a contracting company – and no one realized it until this week when the company asked why it hadn't gotten paid.
In early 2021, the county's Department of Public Works contracted with Mark Cerrone Inc. to do repair work on the Rath Building parking garage.
According to an email thread provided by the county, on Aug. 2, an individual purporting to be the billing administrator for the construction company sent a note to a construction inspector with Public Works saying the company needed to change its account information because of "a glitch with our old account." The individual used an @markcerrone.com email address in the "To:" line but, as first reported by WGRZ, county employees missed the actual, slightly misspelled email sender address of @markecrrone.com.
The project manager referred the bank change to an accountant in the Department of Public Works. That person then emailed the scammer and referred the individual to an associate deputy comptroller regarding the bank account routing change, stating that the associate deputy comptroller was in charge of the county's cash management for the Comptroller's Office.
The associate deputy comptroller then referred the matter to Deputy Comptroller Cheryl Mekarski, who apparently facilitated the routing change.
Support Local Journalism
At no point, apparently, was the banking information double-checked with anyone. Cerrone Inc. called public works to check on the lack of payment, and the Comptroller's Office discovered the payment misdirection on Wednesday and has been working with the county attorney and District Attorney's Office since then, according to county officials.
Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who has described himself as the county's fiscal watchdog, said his office processes more than 299,000 financial transactions a year. Changing banks and accounts is not unusual for businesses, he said, and if every transaction was fully scrutinized, payments would be backed up for years. He also said other county departments are supposed to manage contracts and contractors, and that his office's output is only as good as the input received from departments.
"We’re at the very tail end of the process," he said.
A spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Peter Anderson, criticized Mychajliw for not having a process for guarding against this type of fraud. Anderson said Mychajliw's office handles all banking and financial transactions, not individual county departments. He referred to the comptroller's own office policy that requires "that only authorized disbursements be made."