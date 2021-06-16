Erie County Fair will have 100% capacity

The Erie County Fair will be open to full capacity this summer, after New York State lifted most Covid-19 restrictions Tuesday.

Admission tickets will be sold online only starting at 9 a.m. July 1, but visitors will no longer need to buy a ticket for a specific day, the Erie County Agricultural Society announced this afternoon.

Capacity limits for the GUSTO Grandstand have also been lifted. Tickets also will go on sale online starting July 1st at 9 a.m. at www.ECFair.org. There will be no in-person ticket sales. Tickets purchased for a grandstand event include admission to the fair on the day of the show.

Fair officials had planned to admit about 60,000 people each day of the fair to comply with capacity restrictions. Daily attendance usually is 100,000 to 120,000.

The price of admission for the 2021 Fair will be $13.50, which includes parking. Kids 12 and younger are free, but will still need to go online to reserve a ticket. There will be no ticket sellers at the gates.

The fair runs from Aug. 11 to Aug. 22.

