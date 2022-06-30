Erie County Fair recognizes veterans and firefighters, without the parades

Veterans and firefighters will each have a designated day at this year's Erie County Fair where they are admitted free, as they have in the past.

And individual veterans, active military and firefighters will be honored each day of the fair.

But as announced earlier this year, there will be no picnics and dugouts in the infield as the fair transitions its recognition of the groups this year.

Firefighter's Day will be Aug. 12, when firefighters and auxiliary members will receive free admission. Veterans Day will take place Aug. 14, with free admission to veterans, active military and auxiliary members. They also will be given a $10 voucher for food, beverage, or ride tickets for the Strates Shows Midway.

In the past the groups set up tents, grills and chairs on the infield of the Buffalo Raceway track where their families often joined them. Each group also marched in a parade in front of the grandstand. The fair informed veterans and firefighters of the new procedures in March, attributing the change to consistency and safety. Some complained about the loss of the traditions, while others said they had stopped attending because of the atmosphere in the dugouts.

Instead, this year the fair will recognize one firefighter of any rank, including junior firefighters, at 6 p.m. outside the Firemen's Building each of the 12 days of the fair.

The fair will continue to honor a veteran or active duty military member in the daily flag retreat ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Slade Park each evening of the fair. This is the fourth year the ceremonies will be conducted.

The honorees will be chosen from nominations by the public. Nomination forms are available at ECFair.org and are due by July 20.

Veterans and firefighters chosen will receive a gift, four admission passes, parking pass, Strates Shows ride card and $20 in meal tickets. Firefighters will receive a gift, and veterans will be given a flag.

“These firefighters will be honored for dedication, loyalty, performance, professionalism, and the impact they have on their community and fire companies," Underberg said in a press release.

She also said the flag ceremony “is a wonderful opportunity for fairgoers to take time to pause, reflect, and remember the men and women for their service and sacrifice.”

