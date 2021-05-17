 Skip to main content
Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22
365 Days of #EveryDayAPhoto from 2017 (copy)

A #BNdrone view of the Erie County Fair on opening night in 2017. 

 Derek Gee

The Erie County Fair will go on as scheduled this summer, the fair announced Monday.

The fair had been waiting for state guidance on what the requirements would be for holding fairs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that fairs could be open to capacity with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending.

"Following the governor’s recent announcement, the Erie County Agricultural Society Board of Directors and staff are excited to move forward with the 2021 edition of the Erie County Fair," the fair said in a statement.

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-22.

Before it was canceled, Aug. 12, 2020, was to be the first day of the Erie County Fair. Take a look at past fair memories and what those places look like today.

The announcement said fair staff would review the announcement and guidelines, and would provide more specific information in the coming days. 

Cuomo had announced April 26 that the New York State Fair would take place Aug. 20-Sept. 6 in Syracuse this summer with a limited capacity.

