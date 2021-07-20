Erie County Fair looking for this year's ultimate fairgoer

The Erie County Fair is accepting nominations for this year's Ultimate Fairgoer.
The honor was established in 2005, and each year the fair looks for a passionate and enthusiastic fairgoer who shares his or her love of the fair with family, friends and the community.
Nomination forms are available on the fair’s website, https://bit.ly/2XiFzjv and must be submitted by July 28. In addition to a short essay on why the candidate deserves the honor, organizers also would like to know if the nominee did anything to celebrate the fair last year, when it was canceled to to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The name of the 2021 Erie County Fair Ultimate Fairgoer will be announced during a ceremony outside of the McKinley Gate on opening day, Aug. 11.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.