Erie County Fair looking for this year's ultimate fairgoer

The Erie County Fair is accepting nominations for this year's Ultimate Fairgoer.

The honor was established in 2005, and each year the fair looks for a passionate and enthusiastic fairgoer who shares his or her love of the fair with family, friends and the community.

Nomination forms are available on the fair’s website, https://bit.ly/2XiFzjv and must be submitted by July 28. In addition to a short essay on why the candidate deserves the honor, organizers also would like to know if the nominee did anything to celebrate the fair last year, when it was canceled to to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The name of the 2021 Erie County Fair Ultimate Fairgoer will be announced during a ceremony outside of the McKinley Gate on opening day, Aug. 11.

