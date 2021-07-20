 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County Fair looking for this year's ultimate fairgoer
0 comments

Erie County Fair looking for this year's ultimate fairgoer

Support this work for $1 a month
2017 (copy) (copy)

Going for a swing on the midway of the Erie County Fair.

 Cathaleen Curtiss

The Erie County Fair is accepting nominations for this year's Ultimate Fairgoer.

The honor was established in 2005, and each year the fair looks for a passionate and enthusiastic fairgoer who shares his or her love of the fair with family, friends and the community.

Nomination forms are available on the fair’s website, https://bit.ly/2XiFzjv and must be submitted by July 28. In addition to a short essay on why the candidate deserves the honor, organizers also would like to know if the nominee did anything to celebrate the fair last year, when it was canceled to to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The name of the 2021 Erie County Fair Ultimate Fairgoer will be announced during a ceremony outside of the McKinley Gate on opening day, Aug. 11. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at WH

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News