Erie County Fair expects fewer guests, but the show will go on

The Erie County Fair this summer will have buildings open, with vendors, 4-H exhibits and livestock competitions just like in past years. But there will be fewer people.
The fair says it can safely handle up to 74,000 people a day at the Hamburg fairgrounds each day during the 12-day fair and still keep guests 6 feet apart. That number includes staff and volunteers, and the fair expects to issue tickets to about 60,000 people.
In past years, the fair on average has had 100,000 to 120,000 people walk through its gates per day.
"I think the fair is going to look more normal than we initially thought," said fair manager Jessica L. Underberg at a news conference Thursday morning.
While it will be smaller, she said it will not be "crazy small."
"It's still financially doable for us, it's still financially doable for our partners and our vendors," Underberg said.
Guests will not be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo Covid-19 testing to attend the 181st fair, scheduled Aug. 11-22.
As far as masks, the fair will follow CDC guidance. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to wear masks, and those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear them, Underberg said. The fair will not ask for proof of vaccination.
"It's going to go back to personal responsibility," Underberg said. "The great thing about the fair is that it’s outside and a very large piece of property. If you don’t want to be in a crowd of people, you can simply move to another exhibit, another show, another building or another space that has less people in it."
Tickets will cost $13.50 and will be sold online only this year. That fee includes parking. Tickets cost $12 in 2019, and parking was $5. Children 12 and under will be free, but still must have a ticket because of the limited number of people allowed on the fairgrounds.
Guests will need to purchase tickets for the date they are attending. Health screenings will take place when tickets are sold, and there will be signs at the entrances, but guests will not be stopped at the gates to answer screening questions and temperatures will not be taken, Underberg said.
It will have "all of the things that make a fair a fair," said Underberg said.
The grandstand will have the following shows:
- Aug. 11: Jay and the Americans
- Aug. 12: Sawyer Brown
- Aug. 13: TBD
- Aug. 14: Styx
- Aug. 15: John Pardi
- Aug. 16: Mark Chestnutt
- Aug. 17: ATV Big Air Tour
- Aug. 18: Christian Rock For King and Country
- Aug. 19: Cooper Alan
- Aug. 20: TBD
- Aug. 21: Ultimate Night of Destruction
- Aug. 22: Demolition Derby