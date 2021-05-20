Erie County Fair expects fewer guests, but the show will go on

The Erie County Fair this summer will have buildings open, with vendors, 4-H exhibits and livestock competitions just like in past years. But there will be fewer people.

The fair says it can safely handle up to 74,000 people a day at the Hamburg fairgrounds each day during the 12-day fair and still keep guests 6 feet apart. That number includes staff and volunteers, and the fair expects to issue tickets to about 60,000 people.

In past years, the fair on average has had 100,000 to 120,000 people walk through its gates per day.

"I think the fair is going to look more normal than we initially thought," said fair manager Jessica L. Underberg at a news conference Thursday morning.

While it will be smaller, she said it will not be "crazy small."

"It's still financially doable for us, it's still financially doable for our partners and our vendors," Underberg said.

Guests will not be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo Covid-19 testing to attend the 181st fair, scheduled Aug. 11-22.

