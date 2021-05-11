Erie County Fair could take place safely, modeling says

Erie County Fair officials still aren't sure if the event will go on this year, but a company that does computer modeling of infectious diseases says it can.
The fair, which usually attracts about 1 million people over 10 days, can take place safely, according to the CEO of a company that performed computer simulations using Covid-19 statistics.
While the fair waits for guidance from New York State about requirements for large outdoors events, it is gathering data to help persuade the state that the fair should go on as normal Aug. 11-22.
"In all cases, by the time the Erie County Fair will be held in August, there would be enough immunity in the population, even if there were no mask wearing," said John Cordier, CEO of Epistemix, a Pittsburgh, Pa. company that uses data to simulate how diseases spread through populations.
The International Association of Fairs & Expositions recently partnered with Epistemix, which created custom models of fairs, including Erie County's.
"We want to have a fair, and it is in our plan to have a fair," Jessica Underberg, CEO and fair manager, told reporters Monday afternoon. "Looking at the state fair guidance today, I think we'll be OK if it is something like that."
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced April 26 that the New York State Fair would take place Aug. 20-Sept. 6 in Syracuse this summer with a limited capacity of 50%. The governor said capacity levels may increase, depending on Covid-19 levels.
But the state Health Department has not put out specific guidelines for county fairs, which are scheduled to start in July. Organizers of the Chautauqua County Fair in July and the Monroe County Fair in August announced they are canceled for this year.
Cordier said the Epistemix software builds simulations that anticipate scenarios based on virus history, social distancing rules, vaccination rates, hesitancy, supplies and duration of immunity. It looked at how the disease is spreading not only in Erie County, but in surrounding areas.
Support Local Journalism
"It would be safe to have the event, and there would not be an excess of infections because of the level of immunity that exists in Erie County, the forecast that exists at the time of the fair," Cordier said.
He said that contrasts with similar events that are held indoors.
Western New York will go without two summertime traditions again this year.
Jessica Underberg, CEO and Erie County Fair manager, said two weeks ago that she wants to have the fair this year and that the fairgrounds would comply with all social distancing and other requirements.
"At some point, it comes down to personal responsibility," she said. "It's important to know that 70% of our guests come with the family that lives in their household."
She said representatives of the fair and Epistemix plan to meet Tuesday with state Health Department representatives, and have asked to meet with Erie County Health Department officials.
"Ultimately, it is their decision. But instead of trying to look back at what has happened in the past, John and Epistemix are trying to forecast what is going to happen in the future," Underberg said.
Cordier co-founded Epistemix with Dr. Donald S. Burke, former dean of the Graduate School of Public Health at the University at Pittsburgh. He said the company has worked with large event centers and regulators in Indiana, Las Vegas, Chicago, Anaheim, Calif. and New York City's Javits Center.
Cordier said the company forecasts for two events earlier this year have been about 90% accurate. He said the company forecast 41 Covid-19 cases at one Florida event, and there were 45, and it forecast 17 cases at another event, and there were 18 cases.
Marla Calico, CEO of the International Association of Fairs & Expositions, said more than 20 fairs have been held in Florida since January, and there was no appreciable change in the case count in any county.
"Our goal is to get all of our fairs across the U.S. open and running," Calico said.