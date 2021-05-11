Erie County Fair could take place safely, modeling says

Cordier said the Epistemix software builds simulations that anticipate scenarios based on virus history, social distancing rules, vaccination rates, hesitancy, supplies and duration of immunity. It looked at how the disease is spreading not only in Erie County, but in surrounding areas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It would be safe to have the event, and there would not be an excess of infections because of the level of immunity that exists in Erie County, the forecast that exists at the time of the fair," Cordier said.

He said that contrasts with similar events that are held indoors.

Jessica Underberg, CEO and Erie County Fair manager, said two weeks ago that she wants to have the fair this year and that the fairgrounds would comply with all social distancing and other requirements.

"At some point, it comes down to personal responsibility," she said. "It's important to know that 70% of our guests come with the family that lives in their household."

She said representatives of the fair and Epistemix plan to meet Tuesday with state Health Department representatives, and have asked to meet with Erie County Health Department officials.