Erie County Fair concludes with some notable numbers

The 182nd edition of the Erie County Fair concluded its 12-day run Sunday with some notable numbers, according to organizers of the fair.

The fair saw $462,212 in combined gross sales of youth livestock market animal auctions, which is a 45% increase from 2021.

Meanwhile, the total prize money paid out at this year's fair was $136,945, an almost 50% increase over last year.

Money donated by food vendors, indoor vendors, Strates Shows and various others to purchase animals in the Youth Livestock Market Auction with all meat donated to FeedMore WNY amounted to $19,200, and there were 7,761 competitive exhibit entries, including 4-H entries.

"We are proud to report that the Erie County Fair was a safe and successful event. Through our various partners, we were able to provide community support, foster economic impact and continue our mission,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO and manager of the Erie County Fair.