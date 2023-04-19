The Erie County Fair announced Wednesday what it is calling an admission flash sale for those who are planning to attend this year's event.

The sale will take place online for one day only, from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at ECFair.org. Adult admission tickets will be available at a discounted rate of $13.50. Otherwise, adult admission tickets are $17 if purchased online and $20 at the gate. Children under 12 are admitted free.

"We are thrilled to offer this admission flash sale to our loyal patrons," said Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO, in a statement Wednesday. "We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the fair and all it has to offer, at an affordable price."

According to fair organizers, there will be a limit of eight tickets sold per person during the admission flash sale.

The Erie County Fair is operated by the Erie County Agricultural Society, a private, nonprofit membership entity that is the oldest civic organization in Western New York.

This year's fair will be held from Aug. 9 through Aug. 20 at the 265-acre fairgrounds in Hamburg.