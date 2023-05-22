The explosion of short-term rentals in private homes in Erie County, advertised on sites like Airbnb and VRBO, is prompting the county Comptroller's Office to overhaul its taxing system for hotels to include "non-traditional short-term and vacation rentals."

Patrick Kaler, president of Visit Buffalo Niagara, estimated that Erie County has 1,500 properties that qualify as short-term vacation rentals, like the types hosted on the online Airbnb vacation rental platforms.

The county doesn't know exactly how many such units exist in Erie County because there's no countywide requirement for them to register. Buffalo and Amherst have instituted registration requirements, but many believe the number of registered units is far below the actual number of short-term units rented.

The transformation of long-term resident-occupied homes, condos and apartments into furnished, short-term vacation rentals has concerned local leaders who worry about the impact and safety of these establishments in residential neighborhoods.

County officials also have expressed concern at the uneven playing field that requires hotels to charge a 3% to 5% hotel occupancy tax on guests, in addition to sales tax, while other property owners can rent their residential properties without collecting any county bed tax money. Some, but not all, of the money collected from those taxes goes to support county tourism-related marketing efforts and the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

"This leaves a significant amount of revenue on the table," said Comptroller Kevin Hardwick in a lengthy meeting with county legislators last week to review a draft of a revised hotel occupancy law. "It's unfair to the current hoteliers."

Other counties, including Chautauqua, Allegany, Wyoming and Monroe already extend their hotel bed tax to residential vacation rentals, said Comptroller Chief of Staff Jessica Schuster.

Legislator and former Town of Tonawanda Board Member John Bargnesi said out-of-state investors are choosing to sink their money into residential homes because the market is in such high demand. But these types of properties often create headaches for neighbors, he said.

A countywide law requiring visitors to pay taxes on short-term, furnished rental properties would give the county a better sense as to how many such properties exist and create a new stream of county revenue that would be paid for primarily by out-of-town visitors, Hardwick said.

He wants to replace the county's existing hotel tax law with a new one to update the law's language, enforcement and applicability. The original law was drafted in 1974 and subsequently amended several times.

Currently, the Erie County hotel occupancy law primarily taxes hotels, motels, inns and bed-and-breakfast type establishments. A newly drafted version being tweaked by the Comptroller's Office includes furnished dwellings "ordinarily occupied for residential purposes" that are made available for short-term rentals by an owner, agent or hosting platform.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle raised questions and debated the merits of the draft language. Some, like Republican Legislator James Malczewski, worried that applying the tax might create a burden on local residents renting out furnished space. Others, like Democratic Legislator Jeanne Vinal, asked whether there should be some type of exemption for homeowners renting out space in an owner-occupied, one- or two-family home.

Some legislators also wondered whether it was appropriate to collect occupancy taxes from guests who stay at a short-term rental property for more than a month. The draft law currently mimics state law in defining short-term rentals as rentals of up to 90 days.

The draft law also designates that all proceeds from the revised tax law go to support Visit Buffalo Niagara. Currently, not all of the hotel occupancy tax money collected goes solely to support that agency. Instead, it's shared with other groups, like arts and cultural organizations.

Kaler said the county spends $4.5 million on tourism marketing and has a marketing reach of only 300 miles. Comparatively, cities like Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Columbus, Milwaukee and Richmond spend far more.

Chairwoman April Baskin and Legislator Howard Johnson, both city legislators, suggested a cut of any proceeds should also go to support affordable housing efforts.

In response to other concerns raised, Hardwick said that the law already accounts for difference in rental unit sizes, with properties of more than 30 rooms charged a bed tax of 5%, while all others would be charged 3%. He also said that to alleviate the burden on many of these property owners, the county would enter into voluntary agreements with vacation rental hosting sites like Airbnb and VRBO so that the hosting platform and not the owner, in many cases, would be responsible for automatically collecting and transferring the tax money.

"Every dollar we raise from tourists in sales tax is a dollar that we don't have to pay in property tax," Hardwick said.

The Comptroller's Office intends to revise its draft hotel occupancy tax law and resubmit it for Legislature consideration at a later date.