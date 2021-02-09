Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing

People who need to have a negative Covid-19 test to return to work or school, visit a nursing home or have surgery are now eligible for free diagnostic testing at Erie County Health Department-run sites, the Health Department announced Tuesday.

Appointments will still be required and can be scheduled by calling the the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line at 716-858-2929.

Since the fall, the Health Department had limited free testing to people who had Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea – as well as close contacts of people with confirmed cases.

The new criteria includes:

• Individuals who require a test for travel – departing from or returning to Erie County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Individuals whose employer requires a negative test to return to work or school following a positive test and completion of isolation period

• Individuals seeking a test to qualify for a visit to a nursing home or other care facility

• Individuals whose physician requires a negative test prior to surgery