 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing
0 comments
top story

Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing

Support this work for $1 a month

People who need to have a negative Covid-19 test to return to work or school, visit a nursing home or have surgery are now eligible for free diagnostic testing at Erie County Health Department-run sites, the Health Department announced Tuesday.

Appointments will still be required and can be scheduled by calling the the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line at 716-858-2929.

Since the fall, the Health Department had limited free testing to people who had Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea – as well as close contacts of people with confirmed cases.

The new criteria includes:

• Individuals who require a test for travel – departing from or returning to Erie County

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• Individuals whose employer requires a negative test to return to work or school following a positive test and completion of isolation period

• Individuals seeking a test to qualify for a visit to a nursing home or other care facility

• Individuals whose physician requires a negative test prior to surgery

• Individuals at high-risk of exposure based on the nature of their job

The testing criteria applies to Erie County residents of all ages.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said new equipment at the Public Health Lab has increased the county's daily capacity to perform PCR diagnostic testing.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow makes driving dangerous around Dayton, Ohio

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Expect 'a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News