Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing

People who need to have a negative Covid-19 test to return to work or school, visit a nursing home or have surgery are now eligible for free diagnostic testing at Erie County Health Department-run sites, the Health Department announced Tuesday.
Appointments will still be required and can be scheduled by calling the the Erie County Covid-19 Information Line at 716-858-2929.
Since the fall, the Health Department had limited free testing to people who had Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea – as well as close contacts of people with confirmed cases.
The new criteria includes:
• Individuals who require a test for travel – departing from or returning to Erie County
• Individuals whose employer requires a negative test to return to work or school following a positive test and completion of isolation period
• Individuals seeking a test to qualify for a visit to a nursing home or other care facility
• Individuals whose physician requires a negative test prior to surgery
• Individuals at high-risk of exposure based on the nature of their job