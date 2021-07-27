Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: 'We're not out of this pandemic'

"The answer, of course, is yes if it continues to grow," Poloncarz said in response to a reporter's question.

He pointed out that there are some parts of the stadium that are indoors, including club seats.

"But if the numbers continue to grow and based on CDC and Health Department recommendations, we may require masks for everyone in the stadium," he said.

Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said it's not all bad news.

"We're doing pretty well in Western New York," he said. The vaccination rate is about on par with the rest of the state and far above other parts of the United States. Also, while hospitalizations are going up, the numbers are still pretty low.

Yet, they are creeping up – and the Delta variant is to blame, he said.

"It's crashed our party here in Western New York," Russo said.

The Delta variant is dramatically more infectious, he added.

"There's a much higher viral load," he said.

A recent study found that the Delta variant may shed "1,000-fold more virus" than other variants of Covid-19.