Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking

Covid-19 vaccine shortages may still grip this region for the next few weeks, but new information has led Erie County to advance plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day.
The forward-looking plans to convert the convention center into a round-the-clock vaccination site are the result of new information provided by the state and federal government, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. He referenced a meeting President Biden had with governors Monday, assuring them that the federal government intends to have 300 million Americans fully vaccinated by the end of June.
"This is not something that's going to open immediately," Poloncarz said, "but it is something that, we believe, hopefully within a month, we'll have a super mass vaccination site open at the convention center, with a combination of the county and the state working together with the National Guard."
The plan for a mass vaccination site in Erie County came amid other signs that the shortages of vaccines that have made it difficult for eligible patients to get appointments could start to ease in the weeks ahead. Also on Tuesday:
• The White House announced it would increase the supply of vaccine doses to states by 20% to 13.5 million this week, including an increase in the amount of doses sent directly to pharmacies.
• Rep. Brian Higgins said two local community health centers are among those that will begin receiving vaccine doses directly from the federal government under a plan to reach more patients in poor communities.
New York's Covid-19 vaccination system relies on individual pharmacies, as well as state- and county-run sites to distribute vaccines, but has been hamstrung by supply shortages and plagued by complaints about appointment scheduling.
While Poloncarz acknowledged that the county only expects to receive an incremental increase in vaccine doses over the next few weeks, he said the county is preparing for an influx of new vaccine "possibly by the middle of March, possibly by the first week in April."
"We need to get our ducks in a row now," Poloncarz said. "And that's what we're doing."
Jericho Road Community Health Center and the Neighborhood Health Center of WNY will be among…
Vaccine availability could improve considerably if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the emergency use of a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which is not as effective as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but requires only a single dose and basic refrigeration. Johnson & Johnson requested emergency use authorization on Feb. 4.
Until the county gets word that it will be receiving enough vaccine doses to justify opening the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, the county will continue to run its smaller vaccination sites at SUNY Erie Community College's North and South campuses, which are each vaccinating about 100 people a day, Poloncarz said. The county is still working to vaccinate people who had appointments canceled last month because of the shortages.
County sought indoor site
It would cost about $10,000 a week to run the convention center as a mass vaccination site, so the county must wait until more vaccine is released to the county before the convention center is activated, Poloncarz said.
He also said that the county isn't interested in using Bills Stadium as a mass vaccination site, even though it has easy access and more available parking, because it is an outdoor venue. Drive-through sites can also be similarly affected by cold weather, he added.
"It can still get cold in March and April," Poloncarz said. "It can snow in May, so it doesn't make sense to utilize an outdoor facility."
The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center has its own access issues, given its downtown location, but Poloncarz said some logistical planning has already been done to address those. Among the issues is the repaving of Franklin Street, where the main convention center entrance is located, and the scheduled renovation of the main lobby, he said.
If the state gives the county the green light to use the convention center as the a main mass vaccination site, the county would work with the state and National Guard to develop a final space utilization plan.
"We know there's work that would still have to be identified for the logistics associated with it, but a lot of the top-level analysis has already been done," Poloncarz said.
Clinics to receive federal doses
While Erie County works to ramp up its vaccine distribution capabilities, more sites in the region will start receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Jericho Road Community Health Center and the Neighborhood Health Center of WNY will be among the first 250 health centers in the country to receive a direct allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the federal government, according to Rep. Brian Higgins.
“This represents a major step forward in Covid vaccine distribution in Buffalo and Western New York," he said.
The leaders of Jericho Road Community Health Center and other facilities that serve the region's poor had argued that they can better serve and connect with people who may be reluctant to get vaccinated or unable to navigate the government-run sites.
Higgins had written a letter to the agency suggesting that Western New York clinics be among the first batch to get the direct allocation of vaccine doses shortly after the White House announced its plan on Feb. 9.
The administration has indicated that it plans to expand the vaccination program to more of the 1,400 federally qualified health centers nationwide as the vaccine supply increases. Higgins said he will push for the Community Health Center of Buffalo, which also operates a clinic in the City of Niagara Falls, to be added as a partner.
"We're obviously very excited about it," said Myron Glick, Jericho Road's co-founder and chief medical officer. "I'm hoping this will mean we will get a regular allotment of the vaccine on a weekly basis ."
Glick said that the two clinics have given out 2,000 first doses to date, but the supply of vaccine from the state has been irregular, something he hopes a federal allocation will change.
"We receive 400 one week, 200 the next and some weeks are without any," he said.
The clinics are expected to be able to place orders for vaccines in the next two weeks.
Veteran Administration facilities, including the Buffalo VA Hospital, already receive a direct allocation of vaccines from the federal government.
Expanded Erie County testing
In other Covid-19 developments Tuesday:
• The Erie County Health Department is once again opening up free Covid-19 diagnostic testing to anyone who would like to get one. Prior to this week, anyone who wanted a free Covid-19 test from the county either had to be exhibiting symptoms or be a close contact of someone who tested positive.
Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said that the county's Public Health Lab has received new equipment that allows the county to fully automate the processing of its traditional PCR diagnostic tests, so double the amount of test specimens can be processed each day. The county has also received a new type of diagnostic test that allows the county to test more specimens at one time.
That, combined with the fact that fewer people are requesting diagnostic tests, has allowed the county to open up its PCR and rapid testing to the general public. Those interested in getting a test should call the county's coronavirus hotline at (716) 858-2929.
• Positive test rates for Covid-19 continue to fall. The state announced that the seven-day average positive test rate for New York fell to 3.71%, the lowest level since Nov. 28. Erie County, meanwhile, had an average positive test rate of 4.8%, marking a continued, weeks-long decline in the overall number of people testing positive.
"The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
• Hospitalization numbers are also falling. Erie County had 230 people hospitalized as of Sunday, the lowest level since the week before Thanksgiving. However, the county has seen an increase in hospitalizations among younger adults. A total of 39% of those hospitalized were under the age of 65.