Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking

County sought indoor site

It would cost about $10,000 a week to run the convention center as a mass vaccination site, so the county must wait until more vaccine is released to the county before the convention center is activated, Poloncarz said.

He also said that the county isn't interested in using Bills Stadium as a mass vaccination site, even though it has easy access and more available parking, because it is an outdoor venue. Drive-through sites can also be similarly affected by cold weather, he added.

"It can still get cold in March and April," Poloncarz said. "It can snow in May, so it doesn't make sense to utilize an outdoor facility."

The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center has its own access issues, given its downtown location, but Poloncarz said some logistical planning has already been done to address those. Among the issues is the repaving of Franklin Street, where the main convention center entrance is located, and the scheduled renovation of the main lobby, he said.

If the state gives the county the green light to use the convention center as the a main mass vaccination site, the county would work with the state and National Guard to develop a final space utilization plan.