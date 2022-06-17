Erie County drops to 'low' level of Covid-19 spread

The level of Covid-19 spreading in Erie County has dropped to "low," according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county Health Department announced in a tweet Friday morning.

The county joins all other Western New York counties in being at the "low" level.

The CDC looks at two factors to determine the level of spread: new Covid-19 admissions per 100,000 and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, Erie County hospitals had 85 Covid-19 patients, with 27 of those admitted due to Covid. Ten patients were in ICU, five were on airway assist and one person died.

The CDC recommends that in areas where the Covid level is "low," people stay up to date on Covid vaccines, maintain good ventilation while indoors and to get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid.

