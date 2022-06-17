 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Erie County drops to 'low' level of Covid-19 spread

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The level of Covid-19 spreading in Erie County has dropped to "low," according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county Health Department announced in a tweet Friday morning.

The county joins all other Western New York counties in being at the "low" level.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The CDC looks at two factors to determine the level of spread: new Covid-19 admissions per 100,000 and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, Erie County hospitals had 85 Covid-19 patients, with 27 of those admitted due to Covid. Ten patients were in ICU, five were on airway assist and one person died.

The CDC recommends that in areas where the Covid level is "low," people stay up to date on Covid vaccines, maintain good ventilation while indoors and to get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monarch butterfly researchers find no decline in population over the decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News