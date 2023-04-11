A court ruling on whether to appoint a special prosecutor in G. Steven Pigeon's child rape case will come within two weeks, a judge said at a hearing Tuesday.

During the half-hour proceeding, Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter heard from the defense attorney who requested a special prosecutor, and an Erie County prosecutor who contended no conflict exists between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn that warrants replacing the District Attorney's Office in the case.

G. Steven Pigeon aims to remove DA's office from his prosecution in child rape case The new defense attorney for G. Steven Pigeon filed a motion asking a judge to remove the Erie County District Attorney's Office from its role as prosecutor in Pigeon's child rape case because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

"It seems to be a recurring theme that this defendant thinks everybody is out to get him, and that's just not true," Assistant District Attorney Cathleen M. Roemer told Carter.

The prosecution of Pigeon is not because of some personal vendetta against him, she said. Rather, she said the District Attorney's Office is doing its job: investigating and prosecuting crimes.

Pigeon was charged in December 2021 with sexually assaulting a child younger than 11 between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. He was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment. He is scheduled to go on trial in December. Pigeon has denied the accusations.

Prosecution in Pigeon's child sex assault case pushes back against 'attempt to smear' DA Last month, the defense attorney for G. Steven Pigeon filed a motion asking for a special prosecutor because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Rochester-based defense attorney James Nobles urged Carter to appoint a special prosecutor, not only because of an appearance of conflict, but also for what he called an actual conflict.

Nothing shakes public confidence in the legal system like the appearance of political motivation, said Nobles, who has said Pigeon's previous support for Flynn's political rivals and not supporting him for other posts have led to long-standing "antagonistic personal and political relationships and rivalries."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

A once powerful figure in Western New York politics, the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman had close ties to Andrew Cuomo and Bill and Hillary Clinton and also advised billionaire Tom Golisano, onetime owner of the Buffalo Sabres. According to Nobles, the relationship between Pigeon and Flynn turned sour when Flynn requested but did not receive Pigeon's help in obtaining multiple positions, including Erie County DA in 2008, a judgeship on the State Court of Claims and undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

Pigeon's blocking Flynn from getting several appointed or elected positions means the district attorney has a conflict in the case, Nobles said.

Nobles has also pointed to Flynn's comments about Pigeon at a news conference in December 2021 related to the criminal case. At that time, Flynn said he believed Pigeon should "be in jail the rest of his life."

The political snubs and the news conference comments show "the defense has met the actual conflict standard," Nobles told Carter.

Roemer said no prejudice against Pigeon resulted from Flynn's remarks at the news conference.

The prosecutor said it was clear from "the totality of the press conference" that Flynn made his remarks in the context, "If the defendant is convicted, he should go to jail for the rest of his life."

The prosecutors in the Special Victim's Bureau of the Erie County District Attorney's Office work with sex crime victims throughout the entire case, building trust and offering consistency to victims who are especially vulnerable, Roemer said.

Switching prosecutors "would not be helpful for the victim," she said.

Roemer said the defense has failed to show real prejudice in this case, noting that the investigation was handled in the same way that any prosecution by the District Attorney's Office is handled. A grand jury listened to the evidence and found probable cause to charge Pigeon, she said.