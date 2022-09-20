Erie County Department of Health to offer 'catch-up' vaccination clinic for qualified children

Various vaccinations are being made available to school-age children in Erie County who qualify for "catch-up" immunizations, Department of Health officials announced Tuesday.

In order to qualify for the vaccines, eligible children must need the immunizations in order to continue attending school. Those who are either uninsured or underinsured, of Indigenous American or Alaskan Native ancestry, or covered by Child Health Insurance Plus or CHIP are also eligible. They can also be covered by Medicaid or managed Medicaid and unable to make vaccine appointments with a pediatrician or family physician to qualify.

The Erie County Department of Health offers vaccinations for chickenpox, hepatitis B, mumps, meningitis, polio, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, all of which will be made available beginning Wednesday.

To make an appointment, which is required, call 716-858-7687, ext. 5, and leave a clear message with the child's name, date of birth and vaccines needed. The county's immunization clinic is located at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St.