Erie County Department of Health to make up canceled vaccine appointments

The Erie County Department of Health will receive some 3,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine this week, with 1,700 going to vaccinate people whose appointments were canceled due to lack of vaccine in January.

Anyone who had an appointment on Jan. 23 to receive a first dose at a county point of distribution will be called and offered an appointment this week.

Appointments from Jan. 25, 26, 27, part of Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 will be rescheduled as the county receives more vaccine.

This week, the county will use 300 doses to vaccinate people with disabilities in congregate housing operated by the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and the Developmental Disabilities Service Organization.

The final 1,600 doses will be given to Erie County hospitals and health care systems to vaccinate people with certain underlying health conditions. Physicians and hospitals will reach out to their patients who qualify to receive these vaccines.

As of Feb. 13, the county has administered 20,586 first doses and 14,935 second doses through its points of distribution.

