Erie County Democratic chairman demands City of Tonawanda observe Juneteenth holiday

The head of Erie County's Democratic Party is taking on the Republican mayor of his hometown over the City of Tonawanda's failure to observe Juneteenth as a holiday, calling on Mayor John White to close city offices Monday as a sign of respect.

In a Sunday afternoon press conference behind Tonawanda City Hall – on the actual holiday of June 19 – Jeremy J. Zellner said the state and federal governments had established Juneteenth as a government holiday in June 2021 and October 2020, respectively, as has Erie County. And he criticized White for not following suit, noting that the Tonawanda city school district and city court are both closed, as is the agency he co-leads – the Erie County Board of Elections.

"That’s what ought to be happening in the City of Tonawanda, and that’s the lack of leadership that we’ve seen from the mayor," said Zellner, Erie County's Democratic chairman, who lives in Tonawanda with his wife and two kids. "We’re in a critical time in our nation’s history, where this holiday needs to be observed everywhere. I’m not sure where it’s not being observed, but I live in this city, and it’s not being observed here."

He was joined at the press conference by City Council members David Mileham and Sean Rautenstrauch, also both Democrats, and a dozen other people, including Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and former Tonawanda mayor Rick Davis.

"I know Mayor John White," said Hardwick, a Binghamton-area native who has lived in Tonawanda for 33 years. "I’m sure that he wants to do the right thing. I hope he does it sooner, rather than later, and I would encourage him to do so."

Zellner

said his criticism would also apply to a Democratic-led municipality, citing Cheektowaga and North Tonawanda. "They should be held to the same accountability. They ought to be observing this as well," Zellner said. "This is not a partisan issue. I’m calling out anyone in this county who is not observing this holiday to do the right thing and put a plan in place now, moving forward."

White has been under fire in Tonawanda since at least Friday because the city is not giving workers the day off – especially after doing so last year. The former businessman – who took office in January after beating Davis last November – said he backs the idea of the holiday, but says he must first negotiate the addition of the holiday with union officials representing city workers.

"Our dialogue has been positive and focused on a move forward strategy with adding Juneteenth as a holiday," White said in a statement emailed to reporters. "I fully support recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday and look forward to continuing the dialogue with my team."

In the meantime, he said, the city would hold a ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. at City Hall to recognize the date on which Union soldiers, under Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's General Order No. 3, proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas.

White said the city and union had signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the holiday under his predecessor but it expired before he took office. Since then, he said he's met monthly with union officials to prepare for contract talks, and has also talked to other municipalities that are also in discussions about the holiday. Clarence, Depew, Lancaster and Grand Island also do not mark the day as a holiday.

But Zellner called the labor argument "ridiculous."

"It just doesn’t make sense that if you close the city, you’d have serious labor issues. But that’s what he claims," Zellner said.

And Davis, White's predecessor, said it "took all of two minutes to give employees the day off" last year, with no objections from the unions. "I didn’t need the unions to come to me. I went to the unions and said this is a holiday and we’ll be observing it in the city," he said. "It is a step back when you go from observing it to not."

Mayor White, in a statement Sunday evening, accused Zellner of “exploiting the true meaning of what Juneteenth represents and attempting to attack my character.”

White noted: “There are over 20 municipal buildings open throughout Erie County tomorrow. We are all in the same boat and must negotiate with our union partners any amendments to our current collective bargaining agreement. If this matter was so important to the former mayor, he should have entered into an agreement for longer than one year.

“This past Tuesday, June 14th, we held a Common Council workshop. That workshop lasted over three hours. At no point during our meeting did any Council member bring this matter up.”

White added that when the next negotiations are held with department heads and union leaders, “Juneteenth will be one of the first agenda items I put on the table.”

