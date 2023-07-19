A visit to the Erie County Holding Center on Tuesday led to two arrests, when a 23-year-old was halted in the lobby and detained on accusations of conspiring to smuggle in contraband.

Ndia Kelly, 23, of Buffalo, was approached by detectives and deputies about 3:55 p.m., and not long afterward admitted to the accusations and turned over three bags of synthetic marijuana, a bag of tobacco and some matches, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kelly was charged with a felony count of introducing contraband into a prison and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office believes that the contraband was intended for Drequan Vernon, 24, jailed in the Holding Center on weapon charges and a parole violation.

Vernon, then 16, was convicted of first-degree assault in 2016 for shooting another teen in the back, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, pleading to both charges.

He was charged after Kelly's arrest with a felony count of attempting to possess dangerous contraband in prison and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy, prosecutors said.