A visit to the Erie County Holding Center on Tuesday led to two arrests, when a 23-year-old was halted in the lobby and detained on accusations of conspiring to smuggle in contraband.
Ndia Kelly, 23, of Buffalo, was approached by detectives and deputies about 3:55 p.m., and not long afterward admitted to the accusations and turned over three bags of synthetic marijuana, a bag of tobacco and some matches, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Kelly was charged with a felony count of introducing contraband into a prison and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office believes that the contraband was intended for Drequan Vernon, 24, jailed in the Holding Center on weapon charges and a parole violation.
Vernon, then 16, was convicted of first-degree assault in 2016 for shooting another teen in the back, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, pleading to both charges.
He was charged after Kelly's arrest with a felony count of attempting to possess dangerous contraband in prison and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy, prosecutors said.
Reach A.J. Franklin at ajfranklin@buffnews.com.